Dublin: -3 °C Wednesday 28 February, 2018
Barely a year in, Trump has set the ball rolling on his re-election bid - and this guy will run it

42-year-old digital marketeer Brad Parscale has been named as the man to lay the tracks for the re-election campaign.

By AFP Tuesday 27 Feb 2018, 8:55 PM
9 hours ago 15,286 Views 59 Comments
US-VOTE-TRUMP Brad Parscale, pictured in New York in November 2016 Source: AFP/Getty Images

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP has only just completed his first year in the White House, but he’s already looking ahead to a 2020 reelection campaign, and has given one Brad Parscale the job of managing it to get the ball rolling.

In a statement today, Trump’s campaign announced that 42-year-old digital expert Parscale would begin preparing the groundwork for what already promises to be a long and highly divisive campaign.

It was not immediately clear whether Parscale would still be in place as campaign manager when the race begins in earnest.

But his appointment is another sign of what analysts have called America’s “permanent campaign”.

“Brad was essential in bringing a disciplined technology and data-driven approach to how the 2016 campaign was run,” said top White House aide Jared Kushner.

His leadership and expertise will help build a best-in-class campaign.

Before politics, Kansas-born Parscale – who sports a ZZ Top-style beard – had worked for the Trump Organization on digital marketing.

In 2016 he made a name for himself through a controversial effort to depress voter turnout among minorities, with a heavy focus on Facebook and Twitter.

That has put Parscale at the centre of questions about possible Trump campaign collusion with Russia, which allegedly tried to tilt the election in the businessman’s favor.

Responding to a request from a congressional inquiry, Parscale said that he was “unaware of any Russian involvement in the digital and data operations of the 2016 Trump presidential campaign”.

He said the only collaboration involved working with staff from Facebook, Google and Twitter, the Republican Party and controversial data firm Cambridge Analytica.

Trump’s decision to seek election comes as no surprise.

He filed the paperwork to register a reelection campaign less than five hours after being sworn in on January 20, 2017.

© – AFP, 2018

AFP

