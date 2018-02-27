  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -3 °C Wednesday 28 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Who is to blame for the 'Beast from the East'?

The extreme weather is coming, but what of its scary name?

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 27 Feb 2018, 6:30 PM
11 hours ago 25,242 Views 37 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3874943
The original Beast from the East.
Image: Bongarts/Getty Images
The original Beast from the East.
The original Beast from the East.
Image: Bongarts/Getty Images

I THINK WE’VE all been pretty well acquainted with the so-called ‘Beast from the East’.

Whether it’s the already perceptible chill in the air, or the empty bread shelves in shops, its Siberian claws have already started to dig in around the country.

In the coming days though, Ireland is expected to be hit on a second front as ‘Storm Emma’ approaches from the west.

Met Éireann is concerned enough about these two weather events to have issued a number of weather warnings, but neither of the events have yet been officially named by meteorologists in Ireland or the UK.

So what is the difference between the two and where did the names come from?

As we’ve previously explained, the so-called Beast from the East is a polar vortex of freezing cold air that has been moving westwards across Europe.

The name is rather self-explanatory, with air usually reserved for the Russian winter invading the west. The actual moniker goes back years though.

Back in 2012 there was a similar eastern-influenced cold snap and the UK media started using the term as a shorthand, quite possibly influenced by heavyweight boxer Nikolai Valuev.

The seven-foot-tall Russian man-mountain was a former world champion in the years previous and was well-known to UK audiences because of a fight against Britain’s David Haye in 2009.

Haye famously defied the odds to beat Nikolai ‘Beast from the East’ Valuev in a world title bout that was billed as billed as ‘David vs. Goliath’.

When the cold snap rolled round in 2012 the nickname was in the lexicon of tabloid sub-editors and the UK’s Met Office gave the name a measure of legitimacy when it started using the term itself.

It seems that exactly the same thing has happened this time around.

Some media started using the term again and the UK’s Met Office took on the nickname last week, along with a nifty video showing the path of the cold air across Europe.

Ireland’s Met Éireann has been a lot more restrained and hasn’t used the sensationalist name.

Met Éireann has started using the term Storm Emma, but it didn’t officially christen it that.

In fact, according to the official naming chart, the next Atlantic storm in these islands is due to be called Hector.

The storm is currently over the Atlantic ocean and a Status Red warning has been issued by Portuguese authorities in the Maldives.

The Portuguese have called it Storm Emma and Met Éireann’s Evelyn Cusack referenced it today while giving this rather stark forecast:

The cold polar easterly air is in over Ireland now, that will produce some showers this evening, tonight and tomorrow and then some scattered showers on Thursday.Then as Emma comes in, it’s well out at the moment, as that comes in it’s going to clash with the cold polar air and that’s going to produce the continuous precipitation, the continuous snow that we are still forecasting for Thursday evening, Thursday night and for Friday.

Accompanied by strong to gale force easterly winds. So,that’s if you like, the second snow event.

Say my name, say my name

The naming and categorising of weather events has been somewhat of a developing story over the past couple of years and this latest nomenclature has some of the elements of what’s gone before.

Often, as is the case here, it stems from the media trying to get a jump on forecasters.

PastedImage-8994 Source: Twitter/MSHelicat

The end of 2013 and the beginning of 2014 saw a series of storms one after another, so much so that the public were struggling to keep up.

‘Storm Christine’ was one such example where a name took off, driven by the media and people online, rather than any official reason.

While Met Éireann and their UK counterparts were reluctant to get involved, they began jointly naming storms in the winter of 2015, with storm Abigail the first such named storm.

Following from that, Met Éireann began its colour-coding system of warnings that saw interest peak in when Atlantic Hurricane Ophelia prompted a Status Red warning in October.

Since then, Status Yellow warnings have become almost commonplace during the winter months and have perhaps prompted the eagerness to give the impending event a chilling title.

Related Read

27.02.18 So how will The Beast compare to the Big Snow of '82?

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (37)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'Continuous snow' to hit Ireland as Beast from the East clashes with Storm Emma
125,379  150
2
'Beast from the East is coming our way': Leo says weather advice will be clear about whether to stay home from work
93,974  97
3
'She never once said stop' - jury hears three men charged in Belfast rugby rape trial deny accusations
90,431  0
Fora
1
This Dragons' Den investor has just sold his Galway business to a US multinational
1,676  0
2
The head of the last National Broadband Plan bidder has suddenly resigned
907  0
3
'We make mistakes every day - if you're not failing, you're not trying very hard'
527  0
The42
1
'A talent hits a target, a genius hits a target nobody else can see' - Van Graan on Conor Murray
34,554  36
2
Ireland's Chris Farrell likely to miss rest of Six Nations after knee injury
33,240  68
3
Champions League matches are moving to two new kick-off times from next season
29,133  30
DailyEdge.ie
1
An Irish rugby player excellently hit back at a spectator who called her 'a heifer'
7,799  0
2
People are 'selling' loaves of bread on DoneDeal after the Beast from the East panic buying
6,729  8
3
The 9 people you are guaranteed to find in every single workplace
6,529  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Prosecution alleges father killed six-month-old son by putting baby wipe in his throat
Prosecution alleges father killed six-month-old son by putting baby wipe in his throat
Man jailed for two years for falsely imprisoning teenagers and threatening to pour 'acid' into their eyes
'She never once said stop' - jury hears three men charged in Belfast rugby rape trial deny accusations
GARDAí
14 people due in court after drugs sold to undercover gardaÃ­ in Offaly
14 people due in court after drugs sold to undercover gardaí in Offaly
Public appeal to find missing teenage boy
There are 38 garda stations in Munster that can't access the Pulse system
DUBLIN
'As temperatures drop, there's a fear for life' - Volunteer group operates day and night ahead of icy weather
'As temperatures drop, there's a fear for life' - Volunteer group operates day and night ahead of icy weather
Dublin man shot while sitting in car on Sunday dies of his injuries
Dublin school teacher loses €75,000 case against McDonald's after teenagers insulted him in restaurant
COURT
It begins - German court rules that cities can ban diesel cars to combat air pollution
It begins - German court rules that cities can ban diesel cars to combat air pollution
Man who shows no remorse for raping wife has sentence cut on appeal
Former Sinn Féin councillor awarded €3,500 in RTÉ defamation case

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie