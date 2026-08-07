Motorcyclist in his 60s killed in collision with car in Co Donegal

A MOTORCYCLIST IN his 60s has been killed in a collision with a car in Co Donegal.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver of the car, a woman in her 30s, was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital with non-serious injuries, a garda spokesperson said.

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The man’s body was also taken to the same hospital, where a postmortem will take place in due course, the spokesperson said.

The scene has been preserved for examination by garda forensic collision investigators and local diversions remain in place.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to the collision, which took place on the N56 at Termon at around 4.30pm today, to come forward.

Gardaí are asking anyone who was travelling on the N56 between the Lagoon Restaurant & Guesthouse and Creeslough between 4pm and 5pm today Friday 7 August 2026, and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), to make it available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milford Garda Station on (074) 915 3060, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.