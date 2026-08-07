Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

A young foal is showcased at the Gallagher Dublin Horse Show in the RDS today. Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland / Photocall Ireland

IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L), Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (C), and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (R) sign a trilateral defense agreement in Mecca, Saudi Arabia Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#THAILAND: A 14-year-old boy in Thailand killed his grandparents before shooting dead five more people at a school, police said.

#MECCA: Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan signed a mutual defence pact today in the holy city of Mecca, which sets out that an attack on one of the three countries constitutes an attack against all of them.

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#USA: A judge in the US ordered Meta to pay more than half a billion dollars over the state’s claims that the social media giant created a “public nuisance” and harmed children.

PARTING SHOT

MY WHOLE LIFE, I’ve believed one version of me. The high-functioning, perfectionist, multitasker, creative and personable person who knows how to read a room and whose brain never quite switches off.

The empath who feels everything deeply, with a very strong sense of justice and an inability to look away when something isn’t fair or equal. The person who would run herself into the ground fighting for a cause, and who would allow the basic things like booking a dental appointment to take a back seat.

And even though from time to time I would completely burn out, I wore that personality like a badge of honour. The phrase ”do you ever stop” has been said to me more times than I can count, and I generally would laugh and respond “no!”

And honestly, I’m not someone who spent their whole life wondering if they were different. I thought this was what life felt like for everyone. I genuinely thought that most people have 100 tabs open in their brain at any given moment. That’s just modern parenting, right? (I have since learned, apparently not!) I didn’t even consider for a second that maybe my brain was wired a little differently.

You can read Ranae von Meding’s full Voices article here.