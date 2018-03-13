  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 13 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Donald Trump will today visit the eight towering prototypes for his 'big beautiful border wall'

Several protests are being planned.

By AFP Tuesday 13 Mar 2018, 10:24 AM
2 hours ago 12,874 Views 58 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3900479
The eight wall prototypes are standing outside San Diego near Tijuana.
Image: Daniel Acker
The eight wall prototypes are standing outside San Diego near Tijuana.
The eight wall prototypes are standing outside San Diego near Tijuana.
Image: Daniel Acker

PROTESTERS ARE HOLDING marches and rallies ahead of President Donald Trump’s first official visit to California.

Trump will visit eight towering prototypes of his planned wall today before addressing Marines in San Diego and attending a fund-raiser in Los Angeles.

Nearly 200 people marched in downtown San Diego, which is on the border with Mexico, to denounce Trump and in particular his crackdown on immigration both legal and illegal.

California is the country’s most populous state and a Democratic stronghold.

Trump will arrive in San Diego at 11:30 am (1930 Irish time) and then go to nearby Otay Mesa to view eight prototypes for the wall he wants to build on the border with Mexico.

Ariel Norcross, demonstrating Monday outside the Federal Building, carried a placard that read “No hate in the Golden State.”

“I don’t want him, his hateful rhetoric, his hateful administration, any of his policies in my state, in my country,” said Norcross.

“It’s already been a waste of money to build eight prototypes that are not doing anything,” he added.

“People will find their way here,” he said as he walked in a procession featuring placards denouncing the wall plan and children in Mexican ponchos riding on their parents’ shoulders.

“I don’t know why he took so long to get here but I think he is realizing that this is the strongest point of resistance, here at the border and in the state of California,” protester Ali Torabei said.

After viewing the wall prototypes, Trump is scheduled to give a speech at a military base in Miramar and then head to Los Angeles for a Republican fund-raising dinner.

Activists Demonstrate Against Financial Companies Poised To Profit From Trump's Border Wall Protests have already begun in California. Source: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The largest protest rally will be at a church in San Ysidro, from which you can see the border. Hundreds of people are expected to take part.

Demonstrators plan to erect a large sign calling on Trump to “build bridges, not walls.”

But a pro-Trump rally in favor of the wall project is also scheduled.

Organisers on both sides were urging people to remain peaceful after recent scuffles at rallies in Southern California, including brawls at a Dec. 9 rally near where the prototypes stand.

The Wall

The prototypes Trump is visiting tower over the existing graffiti-covered border fence near hills on the edge of San Diego, at the border with Tijuana, Mexico.

The eight full-scale models stand side-by-side up to a height of about nine meters.

They are colored beige, brown and gray and some have rounded tops, in varying thicknesses to prevent climbing. One panel has a slanted anti-climbing barrier.

MEXICO-US-BORDER-WALL The eight prototypes that are being considered. Source: AFP/Getty Images

Six US companies built the prototypes, most from reinforced concrete and the remainder from other material. Each prototype section cost more than $300,000 and, according to some estimates, the complete wall could require an expenditure of up to $20 billion.

The US border with Mexico stretches nearly 3,200 km, about a third of which already has some type of barrier or wall.

© – AFP 2018 with reporting by Associated Press

Read: Donald Trump debuted his 2020 campaign slogan to a cheering crowd last night >

Read: Donald Trump tweets that his meeting with Kim Jong Un will be ‘good for the world’ >

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (58)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'I've never seen anything this extreme': 34-year-old man died due to 'torrential' nosebleed
78,893  28
2
Met Éireann is predicting snow for St. Patrick's Day
58,526  28
3
Items discovered in Tina Satchwell search site sent for forensic testing
57,688  12
Fora
1
Poll: Should banks be stopped from using crash-era losses to lower their tax bills?
396  0
2
Uber plans to launch its food delivery service in Ireland later this year
224  0
3
The man behind box office hit The General wants to build a massive film studio in Meath
199  0
The42
1
Sky Sports suspend Jamie Carragher for spitting at a 14-year-old
58,927  144
2
Analysis: A moment that shows Johnny Sexton's crucial defensive brilliance
51,460  30
3
The42′s Winning Post: Everything you need to enjoy day one of Cheltenham
18,624  8
DailyEdge.ie
1
What to watch on TV tonight: Monday
5,232  0
2
A look back at the changing Electric Picnic lineups over the past 14 years
4,681  1
3
People weren't having the bridesmaids' complaints on last night's Don't Tell the Bride
4,568  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Man jailed for 3.5 years for raping woman he was dating
Man jailed for 3.5 years for raping woman he was dating
High Court judge says changes in Poland have 'systematically damaged' the rule of law and breached democracy
Man charged with murder of 25-year-old father in north Dublin
GARDAí
'I'm very frightened': Stories from people who were denied entry at Ireland's border
'I'm very frightened': Stories from people who were denied entry at Ireland's border
Hundreds of garda promotions delayed due to an effective work-to-rule by senior officers
Man dies after falling from roof at Monaghan hotel
DUBLIN
'I've never seen anything this extreme': 34-year-old man died due to 'torrential' nosebleed
'I've never seen anything this extreme': 34-year-old man died due to 'torrential' nosebleed
Boy charged with attempted murder after woman was seriously injured in stabbing
Mark Hamill will be a 'guest of honour' at Dublin's St Patrick's Day parade
YOUR SAY
Poll: Will you attend a St Patrick's Day parade this year?
Poll: Will you attend a St Patrick's Day parade this year?
Poll: Should pepper spray be legalised in Ireland?
Poll: Will you be marking Mother's Day?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie