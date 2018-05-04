  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 4 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

26-year-old newcomer wins Tyrone by-election for Sinn Féin

Begley took the seat with an almost 8,000 vote majority.

By Paul Hosford Friday 4 May 2018, 6:48 AM
27 minutes ago 2,167 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3993818
Sinn Fein Stormont leader Michelle O'Neill (left) and Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald raise the arms of Orfhlaith Begley as the newly elected Sinn Fein MP for West Tyrone.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Sinn Fein Stormont leader Michelle O'Neill (left) and Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald raise the arms of Orfhlaith Begley as the newly elected Sinn Fein MP for West Tyrone.
Sinn Fein Stormont leader Michelle O'Neill (left) and Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald raise the arms of Orfhlaith Begley as the newly elected Sinn Fein MP for West Tyrone.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

SINN FÉIN NEWCOMER Orfhlaith Begley has made history by becoming the first woman elected as West Tyrone MP.

Begley last night hung on to the seat vacated by party colleague Barry McElduff, who resigned the seat over a social media post.

Begley took the seat with an almost 8,000 vote majority, though Sinn Féin’s percentage of the vote did drop from 50% last year to 47% this year.

Speaking after her victory, she said:

“This is an historic result for Sinn Féin. The people of West Tyrone have elected their first female MP but, more than that, they have given a huge endorsement to our vision for a new type of politics and an Ireland that treats every single citizen with equality and respect.

“The electorate seized the opportunity to vote for equality and fairness and to reject borders and division and I want to thank every single person who voted for me and Sinn Féin.

“I pledge to be an MP for all citizens and to champion the issues that will improve the lives of the people in West Tyrone – attracting jobs, the completion of the A5, the rollout of broadband and defending our communities against the impact of austerity cuts and Brexit.”

DUP MLA Tom Buchanan, who finished second in the voting, said that while he respects the electorate’s decision, the area would suffer due to Sinn Féin’s abstentionist policy.

“I am extremely disappointed however that the constituency will continue to be unrepresented in Parliament. Whilst West Tyrone has an MP it does not have one who is prepared to do the full job expected of them.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Hosford
@PTHosford
paulhosford@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Car gets impounded for no tax or insurance - it's picked up by tow truck, and two hours later it's impounded again
67,347  103
2
WATCH: Police enter shooter's hotel room after worst mass shooting in modern US history
41,659  19
3
Temperatures to reach 20 degrees over bank holiday weekend
39,785  19
Fora
1
Dr Quirkey's profits halved the same year the famous arcade fell foul of the taxman
310  0
2
‘The idea came at the right time - it was just before we were planning to emigrate’
309  0
3
A Dublin medtech startup has raised nearly €2m for its Canadian expansion
226  0
The42
1
'The risk is huge, but we've got to back ourselves': Ireland's €1 million match
37,562  15
2
As it happened: Atletico Madrid v Arsenal, Europa League semi-final
35,118  18
3
'I'm 100% committed to Ireland... you should want to play for only one country'
31,998  6
DailyEdge
1
Meghan Markle's brother wrote a letter to Prince Harry telling him not to marry her and it's saltiest thing ever
12,338  1
2
A guy told his date to 'shut up' when she tried to pay on First Dates, and she wasn't a bit impressed
11,167  1
3
The photographer behind Gigi Hadid's latest Vogue cover needs to be cancelled
10,437  7

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Teenager in critical condition after morning hit-and-run in Blanchardstown
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
FACEBOOK
Cambridge Analytica shuts down amid Facebook data crisis
Cambridge Analytica shuts down amid Facebook data crisis
'Common sense prevailed': Proposal to raise digital age of consent to 16 rejected
Poll: Will you use Facebook's new dating service?
COURTS
Fingerprints of Freddie Thompson found in two cars allegedly linked to killing, court hears
Fingerprints of Freddie Thompson found in two cars allegedly linked to killing, court hears
Court of Appeal upholds decision to allow State to deport man with alleged Islamic terrorism links
Three teenagers sentenced to five years in prison for roles in 'rampage' at Oberstown
HSE
HSE's Tony O'Brien to take temporary leave of absence from board of US contraceptive firm
HSE's Tony O'Brien to take temporary leave of absence from board of US contraceptive firm
Vicky Phelan says CervicalCheck inquiry must be done urgently and in public
How accurate are the CervicalCheck smear tests?
HEALTH
How are abortions carried out?
How are abortions carried out?
There's been a massive drop in young teens smoking in Ireland
Explainer: Do you need to get a repeat smear test?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie