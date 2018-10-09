US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley has resigned

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, has resigned, US media has reported.

Haley, a former South Carolina governor, was confirmed as special envoy in January 2017.

Her resignation is the latest high-profile departure from Trump’s administration.

The US President tweeted about a “big announcement” today with “his friend” Nikki Haley.

Haley was critical of Trump during 2016′s Republican primary campaign but she later emerged as a key figure on the international stage in her role as Trump’s UN ambassador.

Big announcement with my friend Ambassador Nikki Haley in the Oval Office at 10:30am. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2018

The New York Times reports that, with Haley’s departure, there is “one less moderate Republican voice on his cabinet’s foreign policy team”.