US, France and Britain launch strikes on Syria

THE US, UK and France have bombed multiple government targets in Syria in an early morning operation targeting alleged chemical weapons sites.

The wave of strikes against Bashar al-Assad’s Syrian regime is in response to alleged chemical weapons attacks that President Donald Trump branded the “crimes of a monster.”

In address to the American nation, Trump announced the action stating:

“A short time ago, I ordered the United States armed forces to launch precision strikes on targets associated with the chemical weapons capabilities of the Syrian regime led by Bashar al-Assad.

“A combined operation with the armed forces of France and the United Kingdom is now under way. We thank them both.”

“This massacre was a significant escalation in a pattern of chemical weapons use by that very terrible regime,” he said of the suspected deadly gas attack a week ago on the rebel-held Damascus suburb of Douma.

“The evil and the despicable attack left mother and fathers, infants and children thrashing in pain and gasping for air. These are not the actions of a man. They are crimes of a monster instead.”

US President Donald Trump in his address to the nation today. Source: Susan Walsh

Yesterday, the Russian military said it had proof that an alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta was staged on orders from London.

Russian defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said the military had “proof that testifies to the direct participation of Britain in the organising of this provocation in Eastern Ghouta.”

The UK Prime Minister Theresa May said the Syrian regime has a history of using chemical weapons against its own people – and must be stopped.

French President Emmanuel Macron also confirmed his country’s participation in the operation.

“Dozens of men, women and children were massacred with chemical weapons,” he said of the Douma incident a week ago – adding that “the red line had been crossed”.

‘Heavy strike’

Explosions were heard in the Syrian capital Damascus, signalling a new chapter in a brutal seven-year-old civil war.

AFP’s correspondent in the city said several consecutive blasts were heard at 4:00 am (1am GMT), followed by the sound of airplanes overhead. Smoke could be seen rising from the northern and eastern edges of the capital.

Missile fire lights up Damascus sky. Source: Hassan Ammar

General Joseph Dunford, Washington’s top general, said the precision strikes hit three targets — a scientific research centre near Damascus, a storage facility and command post also near the capital and a chemical weapons storage facility near Homs.

He added that Syrian surface to air missile batteries had attempted to fire back, but there were no initial reports of any allied losses.

The strikes mark an escalation in force compared to a US strike launched a year ago, when only cruise missiles were used against a single airfield.

‘Proof’

In the days between the attack in Douma and the US-led response, Washington and Moscow clashed repeatedly in duelling press statements and US debates.

Moscow denied its ally Assad had any role in the outrage.

More practically, at the United Nations, Russia’s diplomats vetoed a US motion to re-establish an international investigation into chemical weapons use in Syria that could have established blame.

Washington, Paris and London have nevertheless insisted that their own secret intelligence points to Assad’s guilt, and on Friday, a US spokeswoman said they had “proof.”

The western leaders apparently found this convincing enough reason to launch a punitive strike, but other observers are concerned that the crisis could escalate.

The Russian military had vowed to respond to any attack, and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s administration had repeatedly warned that Trump was taking America down a dangerous path.

After the strikes, Moscow’s ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, said: “We warned that such actions would not be left without consequences.”

“Again, we are being threatened,” he said in a statement, adding:

We warned that such actions will not be left without consequences. All responsibility for them rests with Washington, London and Paris.

“Insulting the President of Russia is unacceptable and inadmissible,” added the envoy, after President Donald Trump directly called out his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin over his support for the Assad regime.

Yesterday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned the rival camps against “full-blown military escalation” and stressed the need to “avoid the situation spiralling out of control.”

Trump has long criticised his predecessor Barack Obama for failing to enforce a previous US “red line” in 2013 after earlier chemical attacks blamed on Assad’s forces.

And he set his own precedent just over a year ago when he ordered a cruise missile strike on a Syrian air base after sarin was fired at civilians in the town of Khan Sheikhun.

