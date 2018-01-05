  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Friday 5 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Waterford bishop warns local schools of paedophile ex-priest's 'recent activities'

In a letter sent out before Christmas, the Bishop said that convicted paedophile Oliver O’Grady was “seeking victims in our midst”.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 5 Jan 2018, 12:05 AM
8 hours ago 25,714 Views 38 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3779455
Oliver O'Grady is interviewed during the 2006 documentary Deliver Us From Evil.
Image: Deliver Us From Evil/Screenshot
Oliver O'Grady is interviewed during the 2006 documentary Deliver Us From Evil.
Oliver O'Grady is interviewed during the 2006 documentary Deliver Us From Evil.
Image: Deliver Us From Evil/Screenshot

THE BISHOP OF Waterford and Lismore has sent a letter to local primary schools and teachers warning them about a convicted paedophile ex-priest who is living in the Waterford city area.

The letter concerned Oliver O’Grady, who admitted to sexually abusing children while serving as a parish priest in California from 1973 onwards.

In 1993 he was convicted for molesting two brothers over a 10-year period while in the US, and served a seven-year sentence before being deported back to Ireland.

On 21 December last year, Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan sent a letter out in which he advised priests and teachers in the area, “especially those working in any way with children”, to be on the lookout for O’Grady, whom he describes as an ”extremely dangerous paedophile”.

The letter, seen by TheJournal.ie, said that O’Grady was “actively seeking victims in our midst”.

The Bishop said that he had been updated that day on the “recent activities” of O’Grady and that it was important “to be aware that this man continues to be an evil menace to innocent children”.

Please advise your safeguarding representatives and all your parish groups, especially those working in any way with children, to be aware that this man continues to be an evil menace to innocent children.

“If this man is seen in your parish please notify [the] Bishop’s House as soon as possible.”

The letter also includes a photograph of O’Grady.

PastedImage-14294 A screenshot of the letter

The Bishop added in the letter that he has informed gardaí of O’Grady’s recent activities, but does not specify what those activities are.

When asked by TheJournal.ie why the Bishop advised priests to get in contact with the Waterford Bishop’s House rather than An Garda Síochána, TheJournal.ie was told that our inquiries should be directed to the Gardaí and Tusla.

The House would not comment any further on the letter. Representatives of both An Garda Síochána and Tusla also said they do not comment on individual cases.

Source: Movieclips/YouTube

In 2005, O’Grady was interviewed in the documentary Deliver Us from Evil. He openly discussed his feelings towards children, comparing them to his feelings for adults.

In one extract, filmed in a Dublin playground, O’Grady says:

“If they said to me ‘Do you feel aroused when you see women?’ I’d say no. ‘Do you feel aroused when you see men?’ I’d say no.

“‘Do you feel aroused when you see children?’ Well, maybe. ‘How about children who are in swimsuits?’ I’d say yes.”

In the documentary, he also admitted to molesting as many as 25 children while in the US.

After the documentary was aired in the Netherlands in 2010, the Sunday Tribune reported that O’Grady had volunteered at a shelter for women and children in Rotterdam since 2008. This was discovered after local parishioners recognised O’Grady in the documentary; they had previously been unaware of his past crimes.

After travelling to Ireland on an Aer Lingus flight later that year, O’Grady left behind his laptop, where a large amount of images were found of children as young as two years of age being abused. He was convicted of possessing those images, and sentenced to three years in prison in January 2011.

Years after his release, O’Grady told The Sun newspaper in 2016 that he wants his history of abusing children removed from the internet.

“I am trying to see if I can get a lot of that downplayed or taken off if I can because all you have to do is give people my name, they look at the internet and they react,” he said to the paper.

O’Grady is on the Sex Offenders Register, which means that he must inform gardaí of where he resides, or if he moves house. If a person on the sex offenders list fails to comply with these rules, they could face up to five years in prison or a fine of up to €10,000.

Read: Australian child abuse report finds years of ‘serious failings’ in its institutions

Read: ‘There’s only one police force in Ireland’: Top garda slams online vigilante groups

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (38)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Open letter to Simon Harris: 'Our dad provided good service to Irish State but ended up on a trolley'
27,336  85
Fora
1
From 1893 to 1995 – these iconic ads help tell the history of business in Ireland
17  0
The42
1
Burnley star ends Arsenal and Man City transfer talk by penning new deal
9,574  4
DailyEdge.ie
1
Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong tells a Trump supporting fan to 'f**k off' and stop listening to Green Day records
2,683  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
Young male hospitalised after being struck by car near Blanchardstown shopping centre
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Man to appear in court charged in relation with the murder of Marek Swider (40)
Man to appear in court charged in relation with the murder of Marek Swider (40)
Man (18) charged with murder over Dundalk stabbing
'With relative garda silence on Dundalk attacks, speculation and Islamaphobia swept across Internet'
DUBLIN
Staff threatened with iron bar in early morning supermarket raid
Staff threatened with iron bar in early morning supermarket raid
Concerns raised for 14 homeless families told to leave Gresham Hotel by the end of the month
'We had absolutely no idea': Winning €38.9m EuroMillions ticket was sold in Malahide shop
LOUTH
Victim of Dundalk knife attack named as Japanese national Yosuke Sasaki (24)
Victim of Dundalk knife attack named as Japanese national Yosuke Sasaki (24)
Dundalk stabbing: Egyptian teenager spoke to gardaí about asylum days before attack
'It's the randomness of it that's frightening': Dundalk stunned by fatal stab attack
DUNDALK
Dundalk-Newry rail line suspended after stormy weather brings water onto tracks
Dundalk-Newry rail line suspended after stormy weather brings water onto tracks
Gardaí say no 'established link' showing Dundalk stabbing was terrorist attack
Gardaí say Dundalk attack 'random and unprovoked' - terrorism has not yet been ruled out

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie