Get out the suncream for today - but have a raincoat ready

People jump into the water at the 40 Foot in Dublin.

THE GLORIOUS WEATHER of the weekend will carry into the bank holiday today, but it won’t be sticking around.

While today will be mostly dry, according to Met Éireann, it will be cloudy with some fog and drizzle in coastal areas.

Top temperatures will hit 21 degrees, but cloudier areas will top out in the mid-teens.

Tonight will also be mostly dry, but a spell of rain will develop after midnight, which will continue into tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow will then be a “bright, fresh day” with sunny spells and showers. Temperatures will hit around 15 degrees.

The bad news is that the weather service says that this week will be “changeable and unsettled” with showers and rain.

Looking into next weekend, it is currently tipped to be “cool and changeable”.