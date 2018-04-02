Keep that umbrella handy... Heavy rain and winds to persist over the coming days

WE’RE IN FOR a wet and wintry week as heaving rain is forecast to persist late into the week.

A Status Yellow weather warning for heavy rain and strong winds for the entire country kicked in yesterday evening at 6pm and will remain valid until 6pm this evening.

Another Status Yellow rainfall warning was issued for Wexford, Wicklow, Cork and Waterford at 6pm yesterday evening, lasting until 6pm this evening.

Met Éireann is warning that the rain over Leinster and Connacht will gradually move further north throughout this morning, with some sleet or snow on high ground.

Rainfall over the east and south today will be heavy.

Temperatures will range between 7 and 11 degrees today, with afternoon temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees.

Rainfall will slowly clear in the north tonight, but showery rain will develop again in the south. Temperatures will drop to as low as 2 degrees.

Tomorrow is set to be dry and bright in the south and southeast, however, there will be heavy showers as well.

The west and north will be duller, with a few heavy showers. Temperatures will range from between 1 and 6 degrees tomorrow night.

Met Éireann says some heavy showers will develop into longer spells of rain on Wednesday, but conditions will become drier towards the evening.

Wednesday night will turn very cold with widespread frost and lowest temperatures of -1 degrees.