  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 2 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'They laugh at our dumb laws': Trump says deal for young immigrants is off the table

The US President said people were trying to take advantage of the Obama-era programme, which protects immigrants who arrive without documents as children.

By AFP Monday 2 Apr 2018, 8:20 AM
1 hour ago 10,248 Views 33 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3935886
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump accused Mexico of doing “very little” to stop the flow of people across the US border, and threatened to target the North American Free Trade Agreement in retaliation.

His Easter Sunday comments on Twitter came in apparent response to the movement of hundreds of Central Americans who have joined a “migrant viacrucis” (“way of the cross”) caravan headed for the US border.

“Mexico is doing very little, if not NOTHING, at stopping people from flowing into Mexico through their Southern Border, and then into the US They laugh at our dumb immigration laws,” the president tweeted.

“They must stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!”

A group called Pueblo Sin Frontera, or People Without Borders, organized the mass movement through Mexico as a way of helping Central American migrants avoid criminal gangs and harassment by authorities as they trek to the US border.

The caravan spent last night in the southwestern state of Oaxaca, in a region called the Isthmus of Tehuantepec. They are next headed to Veracruz state, mostly traveling by bus.

The original caravan consisted of about 40 migrants who crossed the border from Central America. It set off on March 25 from the southern Mexican state of Chiapas, swelling along the way to about 1,500 people.

Yesterday “Fox and Friends,” one of Trump’s favorite TV shows, had highlighted the caravan on Twitter, possibly drawing the president’s attention.

“These big flows of people are all trying to take advantage of DACA. They want in on the act!” Trump said, referring to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

Trump rescinded the Obama-era program, which protects immigrants who arrived in the country without documents as children, but it is currently tied up in the courts and the fate of the so-called “Dreamers” remains in a legal limbo.

His attempts to reach a compromise with Democrats on DACA — in return for funding for a Mexico border wall — have so far failed.

‘NO MORE DACA DEAL’

Trump suggested in another tweet that Republicans override Democratic opposition in Congress and push through tougher immigration laws, declaring, “NO MORE DACA DEAL.”

“Border Patrol Agents are not allowed to properly do their job at the Border because of ridiculous liberal (Democrat) laws like Catch & Release.

“Getting more dangerous. ‘Caravans’ coming. Republicans must go to Nuclear Option to pass tough laws NOW.”

Since taking office, Trump has repeatedly tried to link immigration with crime but immigrant defenders say many are fleeing poverty and violence.

Trump expanded on what he meant in comments to reporters as he walked into church in Palm Beach, Florida with wife Melania for an Easter service.

“The Democrats blew it,” he said. “They had a great, great chance. But we’ll have to take a look. But Mexico has got to help us at the border. They flow right through Mexico. They send them into the United States. Can’t happen that way anymore.”

His administration is currently re-negotiating the terms of NAFTA, the 1994 trade accord with Canada and Mexico that Trump has previously threatened to scrap unless the US gets more favorable treatment.

The next round of formal NAFTA talks are expected in April in Washington.

Trump has blown hot and cold over the prospects of a new NAFTA deal.

Last month he temporarily exempted both Mexico and Canada from steep new US tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.

“I have a feeling we’re going to make a deal on NAFTA,” he said March 8.

“I said it for a long time: Make a deal or we terminate, and if we do (make a deal), there’s no tariffs on Canada, there’s no tariffs on Mexico.”

- © AFP 2018.

Read: Travellers to the US to be asked for their social media history
Read: Stormy Daniels’ lawyer wants to force Trump to testify in court>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (33)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Child killed in Tenerife hit-and-run named as Carter Carson (10)
63,400  23
2
Son of executed 1916 leader dies aged 104
56,883  19
3
Insurance company pays €4k to woman after initially refusing crash claim over technicality
54,866  46
Fora
1
Services giant Noonan is fighting a pay-restoration push so it can 'remain competitive'
164  0
2
Shuttering the government's communications unit will hurt taxpayers the most
103  0
The42
1
As it happened: Leinster v Saracens, Champions Cup quarter-final
126,393  56
2
As it happened: Dublin vs Galway, Allianz Football League Division One final
58,870  53
3
As it happened: Wexford vs Kilkenny, Allianz Hurling League Division 1 semi-final
51,384  14
DailyEdge.ie
1
Here's 8 of the most enjoyable April Fools' pranks of 2018
19,232  0
2
Ryan Reynolds trolled a website for saying he and Blake Lively were "struggling" to spend time together
6,887  0
3
What to watch on TV tonight: Easter Sunday
5,959  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
GARDAí
Investigation underway after man stabbed in Louth
Investigation underway after man stabbed in Louth
Kildare has 40% fewer gardaí than any other part of the country
Man arrested after cocaine, heroin and ketamine worth €2.5m seized at Dublin Port
YOUR SAY
Poll: Should a ban be placed on evictions until the housing crisis improves?
Poll: Should a ban be placed on evictions until the housing crisis improves?
Poll: Would you like a vote on Irish unity within five years?
Poll: Will you devour an Easter Egg today?
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
Cullen's Leinster take another big step forward after laying down their credentials
Cullen's Leinster take another big step forward after laying down their credentials
McCall: Ireland's Grand Slam success a factor in Leinster's big win
Cullen praises young guns Leavy and Ryan as Leinster win the big moments

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie