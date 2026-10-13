Phil Hogan says he will spend 'significant six-figure sum' in bid for top UN job

FORMER EU COMMISSIONER Phil Hogan has said he will spend a “significant six-figure sum” in his bid to become the director-general of the UN Food & Agriculture Organization (FAO).

The Irish government nominated Hogan for the position back in March, and he formally launched his campaign today at an event at the Department of Foreign Affairs.

It marks Hogan’s return to campaigning politics after he was forced to resign as EU Commissioner for Trade in 2020 for failing to adhere to Covid-19 restrictions.

Speaking to reporters at the launch this afternoon, Hogan said he was “very confident” that he would be able to get the majority support of EU countries in his bid for the UN job.

Asked if he is worried his actions in 2020 will impact his chances, Hogan told the reporter: “Nobody has mentioned it only you”.

Hogan at Iveagh House this afternoon. The Journal The Journal

When asked why he is seeking this position, given that he has made significant money working as a lobbyist in the private sector since his resignation in 2020, Hogan said he is “very passionate” about food security.

“I want to spend the next few years in my public service trying to help the millions of people that need help in relation to food security and nutrition,” he said.

Hogan said he has “learned a lot of lessons” following Golfgate and his resignation in 2020.

“I’m not going there now. I’m looking to the future,” he said when asked if he has any regrets about the circumstances in 2020.

Asked if he believes the Irish public has forgiven him. He responded:

“Well, I didn’t break the law. Didn’t break any regulations. I was sloppy in relation to the guidelines that were there at the time. I’ve made a fulsome apology at the time in relation to the actions that I made.”

He said he “disappointed the people for sure” and disappointed himself but that it is a matter now for UN members to decide whether he is the best person for the FAO role.

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“But I’m very pleased that the Irish government has endorsed my candidature and put me in the field,” he said.

Speaking at the launch of his campaign to become the next director general of the UN’s Food & Agriculture Organization, Phil Hogan says he was “sloppy” with Covid guidelines in 2020 and that he “disappointed people for sure and I disappointed myself in the way I responded”. https://t.co/dU3dFhXjJy — TheJournal Politics (@TJ_Politics) October 13, 2026

In 2022, in an interview with RTÉ broadcaster Sean O’Rourke, who was also at the infamous Oireachtas Golf Society event in Galway, Hogan said he was “still annoyed” about the situation surrounding his resignation.

When asked today if he was still annoyed, Hogan responded:

“The court proceedings in Galway showed that actually the result was a very different one than what was being reported at the time, and that particular court proceedings and the outcome showed that nobody broke the law in organising that event.”

When it was put to him that it was not only his attendance at the Golf Society event that led to his resignation, it was also his failure to quarantine for 14 days and his decision to leave County Kildare on a number of occasions, in contravention of Covid restrictions at the time, Hogan responded:

“No, no, no. I’m not going to get into a revisionism in relation to what happened six years ago. I’m here to discuss now – I’ve explained all those issues already, and I’m here now to discuss about the potential of having an Irish candidate elected.”

Today’s launch event was attended by various ambassadors and other diplomatic staff.

Speaking alongside Hogan at the event, his candidacy was endorsed by Minister for Foreign Affairs Helen McEntee and Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon, as well as junior ministers Timmy Dooley and Noel Grealish.

Heydon said Hogan was “exactly the right person” for the job, while his Fianna Fáil colleague Timmy Dooley said the government in full was “entirely” committed to Hogan as a candidate.

The relationship between Hogan, a former Fine Gael minister, and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin was not left in a positive position following the 2020 debacle.

Reflecting on the events surrounding Golfgate in 2022, Martin, who was Taoiseach at that point in 2020, said it was an “issue of trust”.

Reacting to Hogan saying he was treated like a “criminal”, Martin said he did not believe this was the case.

Asked today if he has spoken to Martin in relation to the FAO role, Hogan said:

“Clearly, the government has unanimously endorsed my candidature, so you might have to ask Micheál Martin that question yourself.”