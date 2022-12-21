Phil Hogan 'still annoyed' over Golfgate, says Government leaders got swept up in 'indignation'

FORMER EU COMMISSIONER Phil Hogan has said that he is still “annoyed about what happened” during the Golfgate controversy, as he feels political leadership in Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil followed a “populist wave of indignation” instead.

Hogan has told RTÉ he was “a bit sloppy on guidelines, but I didn’t break any rule, or any law” during the coronavirus pandemic, and believes there was “no doubt” some Irish political figures were looking to replace him in the EU job, which he resigned from as the controversy grew in the summer of 2020.

In a podcast interview with retired broadcaster Sean O’Rourke, who also attended the dinner in Clifden, Co Galway, Hogan said that Fine Gael also shouldn’t have gone into Government in the last election as they were “rejected by the people” following the “lowest votes since 1948 at 20%” of the turnout.

He also blasted party leader Leo Varadkar for “abandoning” some of his key messages after he first became taoiseach in 2017.

The podcast, which is part of RTÉ’s Two Tribes series examining the history of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, features the in-depth interview with the former Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

It covers broad territory, covering how the 62 year old started in politics, and was first elected TD for Carlow-Kilkenny in 1989.

It sees him discuss the introduction of water charges as minister alongside his feelings on the 2017 General Election and his resignation as EU Trade Commissioner.

Speaking about the latter, Hogan said; “I was annoyed at the time and still am annoyed about what happened at the time.

“I expected a process where I could get a chance to explain myself, but they (Micháel Martin and Leo Varadkar) went on this populist wave of indignation about what was after happening on that occasion without actually analysing anything, the conversations I had, meetings with the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste, were leaked to the media.”

Charges against organisers of the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner were dismissed by Judge Mary Fahy in Galway District Court last February.

Hogan said he and the leaders discussed “how we could explain what had happened”, but they soon “effectively” called for his resignation, “or to consider my position as they put it”.

He claimed: “They were feeding the information through the Government system to the President of the Commission as if what they were saying was actually fact. We subsequently see from a recent court case; it turned out to be wrong. They certainly went on a campaign in my view.”

In the podcast, when O’Rourke questions whether Hogan had a sense “that one of them or somebody close to them, senior figure in the Government of the day had their eye on replacing you”, he said there was “no doubt about that”.

“There were several figures that were looking at the possibility of being Commissioner but at the end of the day they have now been proven to be completely wrong in their assessment.

“They started out saying I broke rules, and broke laws. I was a bit sloppy on guidelines, but I didn’t break any rule, or any law and it took a court case in Galway in February 2022 to actually show everybody what actually had happened on how wrong the Government and the media were.”

Regarding the result of the 2020 General Election and Fine Gael’s entry into a coalition Government, Phil Hogan says; “I think Fine Gael should have been in opposition, I think they were wrong to go into Government. They had the lowest votes since 1948 at 20% and when you’re actually rejected by the people which they were on that occasion, they should have gone into opposition.

The people had decided that Fine Gael had been in Government long enough, 20% support was reflective of the fact that the people did not want Fine Gael in Government. We should have stayed out and gone into opposition or had another election.”

On the transition of the Fine Gael leadership to Leo Varadkar in 2017, he said that “Leo Varadkar was the best available leader at the time”, as he possessed “something unique that could broaden the basis of the vote” for the party.

“He articulated the right policy propositions like people getting up early in the morning and being rewarded for their hard work, but unfortunately as soon as he became Taoiseach, that has seemed to have been abandoned as a principle and we didn’t see in the subsequent budgets the manifestation of the implementation of that was promised at the time and that was a mistake.”

This included services including childcare, which Hogan said “were not invested in, sufficiently well in order to allow the maximum participation of women in the workplace”.

As a result, Varadkar didn’t implement these policies “sufficiently strong enough to resonate with the electorate and untimely he paid a price in the 2020 election”, in Hogan’s view.

A two-part documentary series is available on RTÉ Player, with an accompanying 11-part podcast series.

The series follows the diverging paths taken by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael in the post-Civil War landscape, their political dominance over the last 100 years, and questions their respective identities.