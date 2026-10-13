EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #WATERFORD ARSON ATTACK Two parents and two children were killed following an early morning arson attack and house fire in Waterford city, while two other children are being treated in hospital for critical injuries.

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2. #MINISTER ILL Minister for communications Patrick O’Donovan has taken ill at an event in Limerick this afternoon and has been taken by ambulance to hospital.

3. #STRIKE Opposition TDs have accused the government of “playing a game of chicken” with unions amid the ongoing public pay dispute.

4. #CELEBRITY ARREST Actor Selma Blair was arrested after she was accused of injuring two flight attendants on a trip from Los Angeles to New York.

5. #WEALTH DISTRIBUTION Nearly half of the total net wealth in Ireland belongs to the richest 10% of households, figures show.