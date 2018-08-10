Some showers - but the weekend will be mild and humid

TEMPERATURES ACROSS THE weekend will reach 22 degrees in what Met Éireann is calling “mild and humid” conditions.

Today will start fresh with good spells of sunshine and moderate breezes. Some scattered showers will occur during the day, but these will be mainly confined to Ulster by this evening.

Temperatures will hit 20 degrees in the south and east.

Tomorrow morning will see sunshine in the northern half of the country, but cloud elsewhere as showers move through Ireland.

“A very mild and humid day; highest temperatures ranging 18 to 21 or 22 degrees celsius. Moderate southerlies will be fresh and gusty along coasts.”

That cloudy, warm weather will continue into Sunday, with temperatures hitting 22 degrees.

Monday will remain largely similar, before cooling on Tuesday.