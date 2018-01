How much money was taken in by Ireland in taxes last year? It's the week in numbers

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

40: The number of schools that are now to offer Computer Science as a Leaving Certificate subject.

€38.9 million: The amount won by one lucky winner on the Euromillions jackpot, with the winning ticket sold in Malahide, Co Dublin.

€50.7 billion: The amount of money taken in by the state in taxes last year.

77.2: The millimetre rainfall recorded at Met Éireann’s weather station at Malin Head, making it the wettest summer day in 62 years, with 63mm falling in a 6-hour period.

2,408: The number of people who were on trolleys in hospitals this week. A record high.

1.7 million: The number of people who tuned in to watch the first episode of Channel 4′s new Derry Girls TV series.

3,000: The number of people who had their fuel allowance payment delayed due to a technical glitch.

€11.70: The living wage, which Aldi staff will now be paid.

€7 million: The amount of money paid out to cover the cost of damage in the wake of last year’s Storm Ophelia.