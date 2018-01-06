How much money was taken in by Ireland in taxes last year? It's the week in numbers

EVERY WEEK,Â TheJournal.ieÂ offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

40:Â The number of schools that are now to offer Computer Science as a Leaving Certificate subject.

â‚¬38.9 million:Â The amount won by one lucky winner on the Euromillions jackpot, with the winning ticket sold in Malahide, Co Dublin.

â‚¬50.7 billion:Â The amount of money taken in by the state in taxes last year.

77.2:Â The millimetre rainfall recorded at Met Ã‰ireannâ€™s weather station at Malin Head, making it the wettest summer dayÂ in 62 years, with 63mm falling in a 6-hour period.

2,408:Â The number of people who were on trolleys in hospitals this week. A record high.

1.7 million:Â The number of people who tuned in to watch the first episode of Channel 4â€²s new Derry Girls TV series.

3,000:Â The number of people who had their fuel allowance payment delayed due to a technical glitch.

â‚¬11.70:Â The living wage, which Aldi staff will now be paid.

â‚¬7 million:Â The amount of money paid out to cover the cost of damage in the wake of last yearâ€™s Storm Ophelia.