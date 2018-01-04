'We had absolutely no idea': Winning €38.9m EuroMillions ticket was sold in Malahide shop

The owner of the Village Shop in Malahide, Amy Cong, pictured with National Lottery representative Simon Renan. Source: Mac Innes Photography

THE WINNING €38.9 million EuroMillions ticket was sold in a shop in Malahide, Co Dublin.

The ticket was sold in the Village Shop in Malahide Shopping Centre last Friday, 29 December, the National Lottery has confirmed.

Speaking about selling the winning ticket, shop owner Amy Cong said it was “unbelievable”.

“I never thought in my life that I would ever sell a €39 million winning ticket to someone,” Cong said.

She added that she was “delighted” for the winner, saying:

Even though we don’t know who the winner is, I wish them the best of luck for the future.

“This is a small shop in the centre of Malahide but we are busy and we have a lot of regular customers. We have been barely able to contain our excitement since we were told by the National Lottery yesterday that we sold the ticket,” Cong said in a press release.

We had absolutely no idea. There is an amazing buzz here today. We have no idea who the lucky winner is but we wish them the best of luck in the future.

The shop gets a €25,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

The winner has made contact with the National Lottery. Three EuroMillions jackpots were won in Ireland in 2017 and 12 jackpots have been won here since the game began in 2004.