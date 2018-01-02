The winning €38.9 million EuroMillions ticket was sold in Dublin - and has yet to be claimed

A QUICK PICK ticket bought in Dublin is the winner of last Friday’s EuroMillions jackpot of €38.9 million.

The National Lottery revealed the details as it emerged that the winner has not yet come forward to collect the prize.

This is the third EuroMillions jackpot won in Ireland in 2017 and the 12th since the game began in 2004.

A National Lottery spokeswoman said the ticket for the draw on Friday was sold in the Dublin region.

She said: “Nobody has come forward yet and we are now appealing to players in the Dublin region who bought a EuroMillions ticket last week to check their numbers to see if they are eligible to claim a cool €38,906,715.”

The winning numbers were 04,08,22,23,48 and the lucky stars were 01 and 12.

The spokeswoman added: “We are still processing this fantastic win but we are delighted to confirm the ticket was a quick pick and was purchased in the Dublin region.

“Full details will follow once we contact the winning store and arrangements are in place. What a great way for a player to start the New Year. 2017 was very lucky for our EuroMillions players with a record three Jackpot wins and 31 EuroMillion Plus wins of €500,000 each.”

“We are urging all our players to check their tickets to see if they are the lucky winner or winners. At this stage we don’t know if it’s a single winner or a syndicate.”