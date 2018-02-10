How many people listen to Morning Ireland daily? It's the week in numbers

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

423,000: The number of daily listeners daily listeners RTÉ’s flagship news programme Morning Ireland has, making it the most listened show in Ireland.

€91 billion: The potential cost to the UK if no Brexit deal is reached, according to a leaked report.

100: The number of years ago that Rosamond Jacob wrote her diary which gives a fascinating look at the country at the time.

20: The number of weeks more that the mobile cath lab in Waterford will remain open for.

39: The age of sex workers’ rights advocate Laura Lee who died suddenly this week.

6: The date in April that the sugar tax will come into effect in Ireland.

78: The number of TDs who voted in favour of a bill that would place a ban on fossil fuel exploration off the Irish coast.

3: The number of years that Sebastian Barry will be Laureate for Irish Fiction.

8: The length in hours of US Democrat Nancy Pelosi’s speech defending immigrants in Congress this week.