Dublin: 7 °C Monday 22 January, 2018
'He has incredible genes and that's the way God made him': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 21 Jan 2018, 7:00 PM
U.S.-WASHINGTON D.C.-WHITE HOUSE-MEETING-CONVERSATION WITH THE WOMEN OF AMERICA Source: PA Images

Iâ€™m not a racist. I am the least racist person you have ever interviewed, that I can tell you.

US President Donald Trump on how much of a racist he is.

U.S.-WASHINGTON D.C.-PRESIDENT-TRUMP-HEALTH Source: PA Images

He has incredible genes and thatâ€™s the way God made him.

White House physician, Navy doctor Ronny Jackson, on Trumpâ€™s health.

UPI 20180116 Source: PA Images

This is a highly respectable family.

The words of the mother of David Turpin, who was arrested along with his wife Louise after allegedly keeping their 13 in captivity. She was speaking to CNN.

Dolores O'Riordan Source: PA Images

Today, we remember that voice. The voice that sold 40 million albums. The voice that sang to the Pope. The voice that played Madison Square Gardens many times over. To paraphrase their debut album, everybody else didnâ€™t do it. She did.

DJ Will Leahy on the death of Cranberries singer Dolores Oâ€™Riordan.

File Photo: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar criticizes the managment of Templemore while talking on the Marian Finucane radio show today. End. Source: RollingNews.ie

With hindsight, perhaps I should have contacted the commissioner and said â€˜you really need to think about thisâ€™.

Ken Ruane, the head of legal affairs with the gardaÃ­, speaking at the Disclosures Tribunal.

chada-3 Source: Garda Press Office

My fear is that I might literally bump into him. He might turn up and I might meet him at the graveâ€¦ Heâ€™d be a foolish man to turn up in Ballinkillen again. I know a life sentence continues. But not all life sentences are served. Iâ€™ve got a life sentence. I canâ€™t get early release.

Kathleen Chada. whose sons Eoghan and Ruairi were killed by their father Sanjeev in July 2013, called for tougher life sentences.

Tayto Park amusement park accident Source: PA Images

Unfortunately, death is inevitable, for creatures great and small and despite our best efforts, so it was at Tayto Park.

A statement from Tayto Park after the release of its figures for animal deaths in 2016 was delayed.

original (3)

Had I been conscious of the connection to the terrible atrocity at Kingsmill I would certainly not have posted that tweet. I genuinely did not make that connection, not for a second did I make that connection in my mind. Kingsmill was wrong, unjustifiable and sectarian. It should never have happened.

Former Sinn FÃ©in MP Barry McElduff o resigning after he posted a video dancing with a loaf of Kingsmill bread on his head on the anniversary of the Kingsmill massacre.

home-and-away-header

Itâ€™s 25 minutes in the day when I eat my dinner, put my phone away and just relax after work. It also feels like itâ€™s a shot of vitamin D in the poxy Irish winter, which I crave.

Home and Away fan Louise Keegan on the iconic television series, which celebrated its 30th anniversary this week.

