'This ride has been ‘so good, so good, so good’ thanks to you': The week in quotes

Source: PA Wire/PA Images

No words are adequate to describe the influence for good she has been over the years.

Dolores O’Riordan was laid to rest this week in Limerick - there were the words of Canon Liam McNamara during the homily.

Source: PA Images

This ride has been ‘so good, so good, so good’ thanks to you.

In a nod to his signature song Sweet Caroline, Neil Diamond thanked his loyal fans as he announced he will immediately retire from touring, after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Source: PA Images

Soon we will form a new government… it’s time to end their oppression and find a political solution for Catalonia.

Ousted Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont has vowed to form a new government despite “threats” from the central government in Madrid

http://www.thejournal.ie/carles-puigdemont-vows-to-lead-government-3811121-Jan2018/

Source: PA Images

I’ve always felt very secure and confident with myself in knowing what I could do and what I could not. And so it’s not something that interests me. I don’t have the DNA for it.

Oprah on why she’s not running for president.

“I was very aware it may change Sgt McCabe’s perception of me. I had to assure supports were still continued. It was an impossible dilemma.

Speaking at the Disclosures Tribunal, Nóirín O’Sullivan said this afternoon that adopting the legal strategy against Maurice McCabe was a “dilemma”, given the support that she had previously offered to him.

Source: RollingNews.ie

We were told this was my fix, that this was going to change my life for the better.

Lesley-Anne Stephens spoke about the complications she suffered after having a vaginal mesh device implanted.

Source: Garda Press Office/Photocall Ireland

Your mind will never have peace until you tell the truth of what happened to Adrian. It’s not too late to do the right thing.

Chief Superintendent Christy Mangan appealed for anyone with information on the unsolved murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe five years ago this week to come forward.

Source: Shutterstock

This is the crisis that people with Down Syndrome and their families face – blithe, toxic, widespread ignorance about what they are capable of. We can’t change this while our stories are drowned out by the noise of someone else’s agenda.

Darach Ó Séaghdha wrote that the Eighth Amendment did not save his daughter’s life and people with Down Syndrome should not be used in the pro-life campaign.