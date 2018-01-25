Oprah Winfrey rules out running for US presidency

Oprah Winfrey poses with the Cecil B. DeMille Award. Source: JordanStrauss/PA Images

OPRAH WINFREY HAS said that she is not interested in running for the US presidency.

Winfrey was touted as a potential challenger for Donald Trump in 2020 after an impassioned speech about society at the recent Golden Globe awards, but she’s now said that it is not something she could do.

Speaking to In Style magazine, the media billionaire was asked how she felt when people talk about her potentially running.

“I actually saw a mug the other day … I thought it was a cute mug,” Winfrey said.

I’ve always felt very secure and confident with myself in knowing what I could do and what I could not. And so it’s not something that interests me. I don’t have the DNA for it.

Winfrey went on to say that her friend Gayle King has been keeping her in the loop about calls for her to run.

Gayle—who knows me as well as I know myself practically—has been calling me regularly and texting me things, like a woman in the airport saying, “When’s Oprah going to run?” So Gayle sends me these things, and then she’ll go, “I know, I know, I know! It wouldn’t be good for you—it would be good for everyone else.”I met with someone the other day who said that they would help me with a campaign. That’s not for me.

Oprah has previously been touted a potential candidate but the rumours intensified earlier this month after her impassioned speech about race, sexual harassment and equality while receiving a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes.

At the time, US President Donald Trump was asked about the possibility of facing Oprah in a contest, he said: “Oprah would be a lot of fun”, but added: “I don’t think she’s going to run.”