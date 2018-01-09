Trump thinks he would beat Oprah if she ran to become US President

Headlines on New York tabloids today Source: Richard B. Levine/SIPA USA/PA Images

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has said he would beat Oprah Winfrey in a presidential contest, but doesn’t think the media mogul and actor will run.

Speaking at the White House today, as he met with lawmakers to discuss immigration, Trump said: “Oprah would be a lot of fun”, but added: “I don’t think she’s going to run.”

The president noted that he appeared on one of Oprah’s final talk show episodes and said he knows her “very well”.

Winfrey gave an impassioned speech about race, sexual harassment and equality when she received the Cecil B de Mille Award at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night, sparking talk about whether she might run for president in 2020.

Her best friend, Gayle King, has downplayed any suggestion that Winfrey might run for the White House.

King, a CBS host, said Winfrey is “intrigued by the idea” of a presidential bid in 2020, but that after a long conversation with her friend the night before, she doesn’t see it happening.

“She loves this country and would like to be of service in some way. But I don’t think she’s actively considering it at this time.”

“You always have the right to change her mind,” King said.