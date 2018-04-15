  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
'It was my mistake, and I’m sorry': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 15 Apr 2018, 7:00 PM
1 hour ago 2,417 Views No Comments
Callinan appears before committee Source: PA Archive/PA Images

‘The other fella fiddles with kids. They’re the kind of fucking headbangers I’m dealing with.’

John McGuinness recalling a conversation with former garda commissioner Martin Callinan, who told him a derogatory story about Garda John Wilson and referenced who he believed was Maurice McCabe.

5206 Seminar on Messines_90512318 Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

There is nothing more important than stopping people being killed, to let people live their lives in the normal way. To see peace.

Former taoiseach Bertie Ahern, speaking on the 20th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

It is completely false to say abortion will take place right up until the end of pregnancy.

Peter Boylan, former master of the National Maternity Hospital, spoke about claims being made in the Eighth Amendment referendum campaign.

Trump US Syria Source: Susan Walsh/PA Images

The evil and the despicable attack left mother and fathers, infants and children thrashing in pain and gasping for air. These are not the actions of a man. They are crimes of a monster instead.

US President Donald Trump on the use of chemical weapons by Syrian leader Bashar Al-Assad, which led to missile strikes by France, the United Kingdom, and the United States in Syria this weekend.

original Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

It was my mistake, and I’m sorry.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg accepted personal responsibility for the leak of data for tens of millions of users.

Source: The Late Late Show/YouTube
I’m not counting down the days, I don’t feel there’s a ticking bomb over my head,” she said. “I have a life to live, and I’ve craic to be had so that’s what I am going to do.

Laura Brennan appeared on The Late Late Show to speak about her battle with cancer.

15076338345_7b0af59f5a_k (1) Source: Rob Hurson via Flickr/CC

I tried harder. I listened to Marian Finucane and I rarely missed Prime Time. By then I knew that Pat Kenny was much better on the radio than TV and soon developed an intense dislike for Ryan Tubridy and Bono. “Bono is a pox.” I repeated the phrase without knowing what pox was.

Laura Gerulyte Griffin wrote about settling in to Ireland.

Masazou Nonaka Source: AP

He needs a wheelchair to move but he is in good condition,” said Yuko Nonaka, his granddaughter. He loves eating any kinds of sweets – Japanese or western style. He reads newspapers every day and often soaks in the hot springs.

Masao Nonaka from Japan was recognised as the world’s oldest man at age of 112 – his granddaughter Yuko spoke about his secrets to longevity.

