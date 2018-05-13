  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Sunday 13 May, 2018
'I had to collect them from school early and tell them that I’m dying': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 13 May 2018, 7:00 PM
5 minutes ago 93 Views No Comments
Image: orla
Image: orla


Source: Morning Ireland/SoundCloud

It was the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do because as a mother my job is to protect them… I had to collect them from school early and tell them that I’m dying. It’s a horrible thing to witness to be honest, there’s so much pain in the house.

Emma Mhic Mhathúna, a woman who had a delayed cervical cancer diagnosis uncovered in a recent review by the HSE, gave an emotional interview to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland on being told that her cancer has returned and is terminal.

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube
We are not going to play the Kerry game here. It can be played in Croke Park.

Leas-Ceann Comhairle, Pat the Cope Gallagher, requesting that Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae and the Junior Minister of Transport Brendan Griffin end a row.

shutterstock_575551468 Source: Shutterstock

Online was the only platform available to the No campaign to speak to voters directly. That platform is now being undermined, in order to prevent the public from hearing the message of one side.

Save the 8th spokesperson John McGuirk on Google’s decision to ban all ads on the Eighth Amendment referendum.

We believe this referendum will be won on facts, and now when undecided voters are searching online, they’ll see the most relevant answers to their questions – not the ones that are paid to be put in front of them.

Together For Yes campaign co-director Ailbhe Smyth reacting to the same decision.

Source: Ulster Rugby/YouTube
The morning of the match I woke up feeling really, really good and ready to get stuck into a big Test match in Dublin. I went into the bathroom, put water on my face, and the left-hand side of my arm fell to the sink. I looked up and the side of my face dropped. I had lost all of my speech.

Ulster back row Chris Henry spoke about suffering a small stroke before an Ireland Test match against South Africa in 2014.

Posted by on Sunday, 13 May 2018
A light has gone out. May he rest in absolute. An inspiration.

A statement from the Central Remedial Clinic on the death of Michael Stokes.

Ger O'Grady and Joseph McLoughney Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

It’s tough going, but look, but when his life is in your hands, you will stay going. We took turns and then the ambulance came.

Former Tipperary senior hurling captain Ger ‘Redser’ O’Grady shared his experience of saving a man’s life with CPR, and called for such training to be compulsory in all primary schools.

Source: Eurovision Song Contest/YouTube
This is not in line with the EBU’s values of universality and inclusivity and our proud tradition of celebrating diversity through music.

The European Broadcasting Union’s statement after it ended a contract with a Chinese broadcaster who failed to show Ireland’s Eurovision. Depictions of gay people are banned on television in China.

