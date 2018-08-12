'It shows how angry people are': The week in quotes

We are completely alone.

Margaret Cash, who along with her seven children had to sleep in Tallaght Garda Station overnight this week as no other suitable emergency accommodation was available, spoke The Irish Sun.

It shows how angry people are.

Oisin Vince Coulter, who was involved in the occupation of a house on Dublin’s Summerhill Parade.

If you tell me that the burka is oppressive, then I am with you. If you say that it is weird and bullying to expect women to cover their faces, then I totally agree – and I would add that I can find no scriptural authority for the practice in the Koran. I would go further and say that is it absolutely ridiculous that people should choose to go around looking like letter boxes.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May called on her former foreign secretary Boris Johnson to apologise over this remark he made about the burqa in his Daily Telegraph column.

It has been raining, but not enough.

Irish Water’s Jerry Grant issued dire warnings on the viability of water supplies for the coming months.

In the face of such efforts to silence victims, we must stand for truth. Because Pope Francis has the power to change everything. And he can begin to do that by finally telling the truth. After all we have endured, I don’t think that is too much to ask.

Colm O’Gorman, executive director of Amnesty International Ireland, wrote on the need for Pope Francis to address, during his visit to Dublin later this month, the Catholic Church’s history of child abuse.

It cannot be stressed enough the human cost this neglect is causing today and into the future for many young people, their families and their communities. This is quite literally life saving treatment and it is not available for those that need it.

Fianna Fáil’s Pat Buckley on staff shortages facing Ireland’s child and adolescent psychiatric services.

It does require some pain for some people, and I am very sorry about that, but in the national interests this has to be done.

Minister Shane Ross on how some people will lose part of their property under the new Bus Connects plan for Dublin.