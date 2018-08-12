This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Sunday 12 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It shows how angry people are': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 12 Aug 2018, 7:00 PM
1 hour ago 4,014 Views 5 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4174495

38757709_1047220422151192_4443052000225001472_n

We are completely alone.

Margaret Cash, who along with her seven children had to sleep in Tallaght Garda Station overnight this week as no other suitable emergency accommodation was available, spoke The Irish Sun.

0029 Activists Occupy Property_90550932 Source: RollingNews.ie

It shows how angry people are.

Oisin Vince Coulter, who was involved in the occupation of a house on Dublin’s Summerhill Parade.

Boris Johnson comments Source: Victoria Jones

If you tell me that the burka is oppressive, then I am with you. If you say that it is weird and bullying to expect women to cover their faces, then I totally agree – and I would add that I can find no scriptural authority for the practice in the Koran. I would go further and say that is it absolutely ridiculous that people should choose to go around looking like letter boxes.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May called on her former foreign secretary Boris Johnson to apologise over this remark he made about the burqa in his Daily Telegraph column.

shutterstock_678393148 Source: Shutterstock/Mirko Graul

It has been raining, but not enough.

Irish Water’s Jerry Grant issued dire warnings on the viability of water supplies for the coming months.

File Photo Amnesty International's High Court challenge against the Standards in Public Office Commission's order to return a Swiss-based foundation's donation of  €137,000 for a campaign to increase support for a referendum to repeal the Eighth Amend Source: RollingNews.ie

In the face of such efforts to silence victims, we must stand for truth. Because Pope Francis has the power to change everything. And he can begin to do that by finally telling the truth. After all we have endured, I don’t think that is too much to ask.

Colm O’Gorman, executive director of Amnesty International Ireland, wrote on the need for Pope Francis to address, during his visit to Dublin later this month, the Catholic Church’s history of child abuse.

shutterstock_530010676 Source: Shutterstock/preecha2531

It cannot be stressed enough the human cost this neglect is causing today and into the future for many young people, their families and their communities. This is quite literally life saving treatment and it is not available for those that need it.

Fianna Fáil’s Pat Buckley on staff shortages facing Ireland’s child and adolescent psychiatric services.

2873 Transport board appointees_90550524 Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

It does require some pain for some people, and I am very sorry about that, but in the national interests this has to be done.

Minister Shane Ross on how some people will lose part of their property under the new Bus Connects plan for Dublin.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
'So many people loved him' - family pays tribute to airline employee who stole passenger plane and crashed it
60,294  33
2
Quiz: Can you finish these Irish lyrics?
37,055  13
3
Woman, sacked same day she told employer she had to attend pregnancy appointment, awarded €10,000
35,366  0
Fora
1
Tour groups 'pulling a fast one' are overrunning Cork's English Market
885  0
2
'It could be a very public failure': The rollercoaster of equity crowdfunding for startups
159  0
3
With Brexit looming, it's time for small firms to start making some hard decisions
95  0
The42
1
French second division rugby player dies
62,438  30
2
As it happened: Tyrone v Monaghan, All-Ireland SFC semi-final
43,794  31
3
Teenager Rhys McClenaghan wins gymnastics gold for Ireland at European Championships
40,964  36
DailyEdge
1
Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie completely avoided each other while filming Mary, Queen of Scots
9,679  1
2
Christina Aguilera has been showing off her manicure from a Dublin salon on Instagram
4,831  1
3
Kanye West basically just implied that he'd like to ride Kim's four sisters
4,792  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
BREATH TESTS
'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
COURTS
'I understand people can relapse, but you have to be honest': Inside Dublin's drug treatment court
'I understand people can relapse, but you have to be honest': Inside Dublin's drug treatment court
Farmer jailed over refusal to obey orders not to trespass on land
Youth charged with murder of Louth teenager Cameron Reilly is released on bail
GARDAí
Three men and a woman arrested in Drogheda after seizure of handgun
Three men and a woman arrested in Drogheda after seizure of handgun
Investigation launched after sudden death of woman in Drogheda
Gardaí reunite Cork grandparents with 27-year-old coin from their wedding
DUBLIN
Dublin parish priest steps aside pending investigations
Dublin parish priest steps aside pending investigations
The Dublin Cycling Campaign is holding a mass protest cycle along the quays today
As it happened: Dublin v Galway, All-Ireland SFC semi-final

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie