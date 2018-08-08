This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Wednesday 8 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We need substantial winter rains': Hosepipe ban to remain until October in some areas

This warning comes after it emerged yesterday that the water supply in Dublin could fail after 70 days.

By Adam Daly Wednesday 8 Aug 2018, 3:59 PM
20 minutes ago 1,198 Views 9 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4170055
Image: Shutterstock/Mr Twister
Image: Shutterstock/Mr Twister

IRISH WATER HAS warned that the country needs substantial rainfall this winter in order to replenish water supplies for the Greater Dublin Area.

Speaking on Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio 1 the managing director of Irish Water Jerry Grant said: “We need substantial winter rains to refill all sources and be back in good condition next year.”

This warning comes after it emerged yesterday that the water supply in Dublin could fail after 70 days.

In Dublin in early May, there was 150 days storage in the main reservoir of Poulaphuca, in less than three months Irish Water has said it is left with 70 days of water storage in the reservoir.

Thanking recent rainfall, Grant said that the water rates at Poulaphuca Reservoir have fallen at a slightly lower rate in the last week.

“Which means if we continue to get some half decent rainfall over the next couple of months we should get through.

It has been raining, but not enough.

“So what we’re asking the public to do is to conserve water and to continue to conserve it for the next number of months while we focus on reducing leakages as much as we can,” Grant said.

Burst pipes

Grant acknowledged that a substantial amount of water is being lost through leaks as there is a high burst frequency and “the pipes laid in the 1980s and 1990s are every bit as bad as the pipes from the 1930s”.

Irish Water says it is constantly carrying out leakage control efforts on the Dublin network which is about 9,000km.

“It is a very complex business in Dublin, it takes a lot of effort and time.

“Behind that, we have to replace the worst pipes and we’re doing that, we have 70km earmarked that we are working through.

But that’s the tip of the iceberg.

“The reality for the next seven or eight years, until we can augment the supply to Dublin, is that we have to survive on reducing leakage and maintaining quite a strict discipline on water conservation and hoping that we can avoid extreme weather conditions,” Grant said.

He added that the hosepipe ban would remain in place for the east and south of the country until October.

More information on how homes and businesses can conserve water can be read here.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Gardaí believe woman is using a national supermarket chain she works at to launder heroin cash
82,502  47
2
'Day of reckoning' for globally popular weedkiller Roundup as €344 million cancer trial comes to a head
43,765  1
3
Elon Musk sends Tesla stock price soaring with a tweet
41,509  41
Fora
1
Here are Ireland's most – and least – popular holiday destinations
988  0
2
'Dealing with family members on work issues is very tricky because it gets emotive'
279  0
3
CurrencyFair has bought a Hong Kong firm for its master plan to take on Asia
82  0
The42
1
'I knew I had strength there and I used it': Thomas Barr finishes strong to power into European final
26,434  10
2
'The turning point': Ex-Ireland rugby international played a key role in World Cup success
18,730  6
3
Fitzmaurice: 'The player was told to jump off a cliff and take three or four other players with him'
18,259  31
DailyEdge
1
People are sharing their most awkward moments with the #WhyImSingle hashtag
6,091  0
2
20 times you and Scott Disick were the exact same person living the exact same life
5,946  0
3
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby is getting absolutely roasted over her latest tattoo
4,958  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
GardaÃ­ target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
BREATH TESTS
Policing Authority: 'There is a failure to conduct testing at serious and fatal collisions'
Policing Authority: 'There is a failure to conduct testing at serious and fatal collisions'
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
HEALTH
'A national scandal': Almost one million on health waiting lists in first half of year
'A national scandal': Almost one million on health waiting lists in first half of year
Minister on bishop's comments: 'Contraception is fact of life now for women'
Man loses bid to leave nursing home, is made ward of court
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ concerned over 57-year-old man missing from Dublin
Gardaí concerned over 57-year-old man missing from Dublin
Driver was 11 times over legal alcohol limit, had open bottle of wine beside him
Garda management ordered officers to drop duties and deal with looming juvenile prosecution scandal
DUBLIN
Nearly 10,000 sign petition calling on pro-LGBT priest to to be disinvited from Dublin papal event
Nearly 10,000 sign petition calling on pro-LGBT priest to to be disinvited from Dublin papal event
Gardaí believe woman is using a national supermarket chain she works at to launder heroin cash
'Housing for All' - Activists occupy vacant property in central Dublin

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie