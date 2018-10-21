This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 21 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

’Maurice McCabe has done the state some service’: The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 21 Oct 2018, 6:30 PM
1 hour ago 1,719 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4295655

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

The fear is now, that if there’s a hard Brexit and a hard border, and customs and excise posts are put up again, that will provoke some reaction from a group like the IRA, and that there will be attacks on these border posts as symbols of a division in Ireland. I’ve seen it happen in the past, and I fear it will happen again.

Father Jor McVeigh on the fear that a hard border with Northern Ireland will lead to violence.

4972 Person Sleeping Rough_90552031 Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

I believe more and more families will end up on the streets and they’ll be arriving at our door.

Anthony Flynn, CEO of Inner City Helping Homeless, expressed concern over changes to how people are placed in emergency accommodation.

White House Medal of Honor Ceremony with President Donald Trump Source: PA Images

Any guy that can do a body slam — he’s my kind of, he’s my guy.

US President Donald Trump has praised a US congressman who assaulted a reporter.

Belgium: Brexit talks in European Council in Brussels Source: PA Images

The answer is yes.

The European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michele Barnier said the issue of the border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland could sink the negotiations on Britain’s exit from the bloc.

When I got down there on the night the lad who invited me took me aside and said ‘look we’re really sorry, but the GAA team actually don’t want you to present the boys with the medals’.

Cork camogie player Rena Buckley, speaking at the launch of the 20×20 campaign which aims to increase media coverage, participation and involvement in women’s sport, recalled an event where she was invited to present medals to U14 champions in ladies football and the U12 in boys.

PastedImage-4518

Quite frankly, Eric is Irish. He was born here, goes to school here and has never lived anywhere else. This is his home. This is his country. I really hope common sense can prevail.

Minister for Health Simon Harris said he has made representations to the Justice Department to prevent the deportation of a nine-year-old boy from Bray.

File Photo Disclosures Tribunal report praises McCabe.Garda whistleblower Sgt Maurice McCabe is a genuine person who at all times has had the interests of the people of Ireland uppermost in his mind, the Disclosures Tribunal has concluded. Justice Peter C

My sincere hope is that he, his wife Lorraine and their family, can now put this horrendous and prolonged ordeal behind them and get on with their lives. There is no doubt in my mind that Maurice McCabe has done the state some service. And while this module of the Tribunal addressed Sergeant McCabe’s situation, the report shines a light on many issues and events – and contains many important lessons for all of us.

Minister Charlie Flanagan on the State’s apology to garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Ryanair reports video to police after footage emerges of passenger racially abusing another
    57,789  99
    2
    		Campaigners claim half a million marched in London to call for new Brexit vote
    56,523  253
    3
    		‘When RTÉ wanted us on the Toy Show, I rang my wife and cried down the phone’
    51,413  14
    Fora
    1
    		Employee opinion surveys are deeply flawed. Here's why
    256  0
    2
    		Vodafone Ireland is worried that new EU rules will 'stunt' the growth of 5G technology
    200  0
    3
    		For the first time in seven years, fewer French tourists are planning a trip to Ireland
    80  0
    The42
    1
    		'I feel s**t... I wouldn't want my kids to do that' - Zebo apologises to Lowry
    91,040  123
    2
    		As it happened: Toulouse v Leinster, Champions Cup
    80,860  57
    3
    		Taylor toys with tough Cindy Serrano to retain titles in Boston as a 'Notorious' fan watches on
    49,856  22
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Here's what happened when I asked every presidential candidate if they had seen A Star is Born
    12,765  2
    2
    		You told us what your favourite slow cooker recipes are for the long winter nights ahead
    6,393  0
    3
    		Poll: How would you feel if a proposal or baby announcement took place at your wedding?
    4,602  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GARDAí
    Mayo man (49) questioned over alleged rape of 75-year-old woman in Ennis
    Mayo man (49) questioned over alleged rape of 75-year-old woman in Ennis
    177km in a 120 zone: 276 motorists caught speeding on National Slow Down Day
    Gardaí catch 133 vehicles over the speed limit so far on National Slow Day
    OPINION
    The Irish For... How the Vikings influenced the Irish language
    The Irish For... How the Vikings influenced the Irish language
    Ireland in a snapshot: A stroll down the canal and it’s like Saturday never happened
    The A&F hazing incidents proves why all colleges should have consent classes
    SAUDI ARABIA
    Donald Trump accuses Saudi Arabia of 'deception and lies' over Khashoggi killing
    Donald Trump accuses Saudi Arabia of 'deception and lies' over Khashoggi killing
    Trump says Saudi explanation of death of journalist Khashoggi is credible
    Saudi Arabia admits missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi died in 'fistfight' in Turkish consulate
    MICHAEL D HIGGINS
    All along the Frontline - The controversial and acrimonious race for the Ãras in 2011
    All along the Frontline - The controversial and acrimonious race for the Áras in 2011
    'A stain on our society': What the presidential candidates think about Direct Provision
    Michael D Higgins enjoys commanding lead in latest presidential opinion polls

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie