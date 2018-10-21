’Maurice McCabe has done the state some service’: The week in quotes

The fear is now, that if there’s a hard Brexit and a hard border, and customs and excise posts are put up again, that will provoke some reaction from a group like the IRA, and that there will be attacks on these border posts as symbols of a division in Ireland. I’ve seen it happen in the past, and I fear it will happen again.

Father Jor McVeigh on the fear that a hard border with Northern Ireland will lead to violence.

Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

I believe more and more families will end up on the streets and they’ll be arriving at our door.

Anthony Flynn, CEO of Inner City Helping Homeless, expressed concern over changes to how people are placed in emergency accommodation.

Source: PA Images

Any guy that can do a body slam — he’s my kind of, he’s my guy.

US President Donald Trump has praised a US congressman who assaulted a reporter.

Source: PA Images

The answer is yes.

The European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michele Barnier said the issue of the border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland could sink the negotiations on Britain’s exit from the bloc.

When I got down there on the night the lad who invited me took me aside and said ‘look we’re really sorry, but the GAA team actually don’t want you to present the boys with the medals’.

Cork camogie player Rena Buckley, speaking at the launch of the 20×20 campaign which aims to increase media coverage, participation and involvement in women’s sport, recalled an event where she was invited to present medals to U14 champions in ladies football and the U12 in boys.

Quite frankly, Eric is Irish. He was born here, goes to school here and has never lived anywhere else. This is his home. This is his country. I really hope common sense can prevail.

Minister for Health Simon Harris said he has made representations to the Justice Department to prevent the deportation of a nine-year-old boy from Bray.

My sincere hope is that he, his wife Lorraine and their family, can now put this horrendous and prolonged ordeal behind them and get on with their lives. There is no doubt in my mind that Maurice McCabe has done the state some service. And while this module of the Tribunal addressed Sergeant McCabe’s situation, the report shines a light on many issues and events – and contains many important lessons for all of us.

Minister Charlie Flanagan on the State’s apology to garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe.