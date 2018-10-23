This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 23 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

For 25% of young adults, the 2016 US election was a 'traumatic experience'

“There was a lot of discourse around race and identity… I think that really heightened stress for a lot of people,” the lead author said.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 23 Oct 2018, 6:15 AM
43 minutes ago 1,250 Views 9 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4298756
Image: Photojoiner
Image: Photojoiner

A PSYCHOLOGICAL STUDY has indicated that for some young adults, the 2016 US election had such a severe impact that it caused symptoms often seen in those with post-traumatic stress disorder.

“What we were interested in seeing was, did the election for some people constitute a traumatic experience? And we found that it did for 25% of young adults,” said lead author Melissa Hagan, an assistant professor of psychology at San Francisco State University.

In the months after the November election, Hagan and her colleagues knew that many of their students had been deeply affected. And a handful of surveys at the time confirmed that the election was a source of stress for people all over the country.

But what was missing was a study of how often that stress grew so intense it got in the way of people’s’ lives, interfering with things like work and school.

Methodology

In January and February 2017, the team surveyed 769 students enrolled in psychology courses at Arizona State University. The students represented a variety of racial and ethnic backgrounds, religions, social classes and political identities.

Each student filled out a psychological assessment called the Impact of Event Scale, with questions tailored to the 2016 election.

“The scale is used to gauge the extent to which individuals have been impacted by an event in such a way that it might lead to diagnosable post-traumatic stress disorder,” explained Hagan.

25% of students surveyed crossed that threshold, showing “clinically significant” levels of stress. The average stress score of students was comparable to the scores of witnesses to a mass shooting seven months after the event.

Trump-Putin Helsinki 2018 Summit Demonstrations Protesters hold up lights spelling 'Treasonous' outside the White House, July 2018. Source: Erin Scott

Hagan and her colleagues also found an especially strong impact on certain groups. Black and non-white Hispanic students scored higher on the assessment than their white classmates, for instance. Gender, political affiliation and religion all played even larger roles.

Females scored about 45% higher than males on the assessment, and Democrats scored more than two and a half times higher than Republicans. Students who identified as non-Christian were also strongly affected. 

Each student only took the assessment once, so the results can’t reveal anything about the long-term impacts of the election on psychological health. But the high levels of stress found by the researchers underscores that mental health professionals who work with students should be considering the political environment alongside the typical school stressors.

So what made this election so stressful?

One factor, the researchers believe, was the surprise – for many, it came as a shock when Donald Trump was elected president.

The divisive tone of election-season conversations may have played a role, too.

“There was a lot of discourse around race, identity and what makes a valuable American. I think that really heightened stress for a lot of people,” said Hagan.

The team published their results in the Journal of American College Health.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		86-year-old man given suspended sentence for rape and repeated child sexual abuse
    86,983  118
    2
    		Poll: How will you vote in the blasphemy referendum?
    60,555  142
    3
    		Gardaí confirm murder investigation as community in 'shock and sadness' over Amanda Carroll killing
    45,263  30
    Fora
    1
    		Icelandic low-cost carrier Wow Air has confirmed its third Dublin-Canada connection
    221  0
    2
    		'Don't believe everything you read' – Ryanair is bullish in the face of strikes and profit slips
    128  0
    3
    		Poll: Do you think employee opinion surveys are worthwhile?
    125  0
    The42
    1
    		'He was prouder that I played for England than he was flying over Buckingham Palace during World War II'
    44,239  28
    2
    		Kerry GAA wait for referee's report on mass brawl which marred football semi-final
    30,313  62
    3
    		'My lawyers are confident': Ronaldo responds to rape allegations
    15,233  0
    DailyEdge
    1
    		How to dress like a French woman this autumn
    16,280  2
    2
    		Pete Davidson is regretting the tattoos he got in tribute to Ariana Grande... it's The Dredge
    7,300  2
    3
    		Here's what the cast of Dublin Wives are up to now
    6,912  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    COURTS
    Limerick man jailed for ten years for rape and 'persistent sexual abuse' of stepdaughter
    Limerick man jailed for ten years for rape and 'persistent sexual abuse' of stepdaughter
    Brian Rattigan pleads guilty to Declan Gavin manslaughter and apologises to victim's family
    86-year-old man given suspended sentence for rape and repeated child sexual abuse
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ confirm murder investigation as community in 'shock and sadness' over Amanda Carroll killing
    Gardaí confirm murder investigation as community in 'shock and sadness' over Amanda Carroll killing
    'They say time is a great healer, but it's not': Gun victim's family appeal for information about his shooting
    Man who was passenger in 4x4 killed after vehicle hits ditch in Co Wicklow
    DUBLIN
    Bus Ãireann charges almost double what NI company does for the exact same Dublin-Belfast service
    Bus Éireann charges almost double what NI company does for the exact same Dublin-Belfast service
    Tributes paid to Amanda Carroll as Garda investigation into her death continues
    Woman running 'sensual massage' parlours believed the acts were legal, court hears

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie