10-year-old boy seriously injured after being struck by a van in Co Clare

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a 10-year-old boy was seriously injured after being struck by a van in Co Clare yesterday.

The incident happened shortly after 2pm yesterday in Purcell Park, Shannon, and involved a van and a 10-year-old pedestrian.

The child was taken to University Hospital Limerick to receive treatment for serious injuries and has since been transferred to Children’s Health Ireland at Temple Street.

A man in his 20s was arrested in connection with the incident and has since been released pending further investigations.

A forensic examination at the scene has been completed, and local traffic diversions have been lifted.

Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses of this collision to come forward.

Any road users with camera footage, including dash-cam, who were traveling in the Purcell Park area between 1.45pm and 2.30pm yesterday are asked to provide this footage to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is also urged to contact Shannon Garda Station at 061 365900, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.