Dublin: 20 °C Tuesday 3 September, 2019
US teenager kills five family members in Alabama shooting

The 14-year-old boy called police and confessed to the crime.

By AFP Tuesday 3 Sep 2019, 2:59 PM
24 minutes ago 3,774 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4793822
Image: Google Earth
Image: Google Earth

A 14-YEAR-old boy shot and killed all five members of his family in the US state of Alabama and then called police and confessed to the crime.

Three of the victims were found dead at the scene, a house in Elkmont, Alabama, and the other two died later after being airlifted to a regional hospital.

“The 14-year-old caller was interviewed and confessed to shooting all five members of his family in the residence,” Limestone County sheriff said on Twitter.

“He is currently assisting investigators in locating the weapon, a 9mm handgun that he said he tossed nearby,” it said.

The shootings occurred late yesterday. 

The boy in custody was not identified, and there was no immediate word on a possible motive for the murders.

There are more than 36,000 deaths a year from gun violence in the United States -  about a third of them homicides – according to statistics compiled by the Giffords Law Centre.

