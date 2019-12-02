Gardaí ask for help finding 17-year-old missing from Dublin since 8 October

GARDAÍ IN BALLYFERMOT are seeking assistance from the public in locating teenager Oltjan Kurtulaj, who’s been missing from Dublin for almost two months.

The 17 year old is missing from the Palmerstown area since Tuesday 8 October.

Oltjan is described as being approximately 6ft 5in tall, of slim build, black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who may have seen Oltjan or has information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 6667200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.