Dublin: 19°C Friday 5 August 2022
Almost 3,000 drivers detected speeding over Bank Holiday weekend, new figures show

173 arrests being made for alleged instances of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol over the course of the weekend.

By Jane Moore Friday 5 Aug 2022, 6:53 PM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

ALMOST 3,000 DRIVERS were detected speeding on Irish roads over the Bank Holiday weekend, according to new garda figures. 

Gardaí conducted a road safety operation between 7am on Thursday 28 July and 7am on Wednesday 3 August.

Over the course of the weekend, 815 drivers were intercepted for speeding offences, while a further 2,122 drivers were also caught speeding.

Gardaí also carried out 810 mandatory intoxicant testing checkpoints, resulting in 173 arrests being made for alleged instances of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

110 drivers were arrested for alleged drink driving and 63 drivers were arrested for alleged drug driving.

One person died in a fatal collision and there were 15 serious injury collisions, bringing the number of fatalities on Irish roads so far this year to 96.

Additionally, 180 fixed charge offences were issued for the use of mobile phones and 47 relating to seatbelts.

Speaking today, Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman, of Roads Policing and Community Engagement, said there has been “an alarming increase in road fatalities” this year.

“I would like to thank all those road users who endeavoured to improve safety of our roads this August Bank Holiday weekend, unfortunately there are people who continue to disregard the safety messages. There were lifesaver detections over the Bank Holiday weekend,” she said.

“An Garda Síochána remains committed to ensuring compliance with road traffic legislation to improve safety on our roads for all road users.”

She added that gardaí want people to drive safely and responsibly for the remainder of the summer period and asked everyone to support An Garda Síochána’s ‘Slow Down’ campaign.

Jane Moore
