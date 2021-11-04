#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Thursday 4 November 2021
Advertisement

Government approves a 2% cap on rents in Rent Pressure Zones

Sinn Féin’s Eoin Ó Broin has said that a 2% rent increase cap in RPZs will “do little to halt rising rents”.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 4 Nov 2021, 4:43 PM
1 hour ago 2,514 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5592170
Image: Shutterstock/Andrey_Popov
Image: Shutterstock/Andrey_Popov

THE GOVERNMENT HAS approved a 2% cap on rent increases in areas designated as Rent Pressure Zones.

It will cap rent increases at 2% or the level of inflation as measured by the harmonised index of consumer prices, whatever is lower.

If you want to check whether your area is in a Rent Pressure Zone, or whether your rent is due to increase, you can check the Residential Tenancies Board’s calculator (note, the 2% cap has not been included in this, as it has to pass through the legislative stages of the Oireachtas, and signed by Uachtarán na hÉireann before it comes into effect). 

Speaking to reporters today, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said:

“Earlier on today, I brought to Cabinet the Residential Tenancies (No 3) Bill, which will cap rents at inflation or 2% – whichever is lower. 

“We have seen an increase in inflation which I did flag back in July and across Europe it has been the case where inflation rises in the shortterm. 

So these measures have been approved by Cabinet now, so effectively we’re raising rents to 2% in the future – we’ll get that bill passed in the coming weeks as well. 

A previous cap of 4% on annual rent increases was replaced on 16 July 2021. Rent increases in RPZs were technically prevented from exceeding general inflation as measured by the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP).

The Government’s aim was to bring about far lower rent increases for the estimated 74% of all tenancies which are in RPZs. But the cap was difficult to police, as many renters feared being kicked out of their homes for reporting rent increases above the cap.

Sinn Féin housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin has said that a 2% rent increase cap in RPZs will “do little to halt rising rents”, and said that an outright ban is needed.

Ó Broin said that new rental properties on the market are exempt and it is difficult for the RTB to monitor or sanction landlords who are breaching the rent caps.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Just like his last attempt, which saw the government linking rents to inflation at a time when inflation was overtaking the old 4% cap, this measure will fail.

“A rental cap limited to areas in rent pressure zones won’t work. The legislation as it currently stands has too many loopholes.”

Ó Broin added that the cost of renting homes should not be linked to the market and “affordable” should be priced between €700-900 a month, with tenancies of indefinite duration.

With reporting from Christina Finn.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie