#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Monday 1 February 2021
Advertisement

Nearly 200,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Ireland

People aged 85 and older are next in line to receive the vaccine.

By Lauren Boland Monday 1 Feb 2021, 3:30 PM
47 minutes ago 4,518 Views 21 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5341726
Image: Shutterstock/LookerStudio
Image: Shutterstock/LookerStudio

Nearly 200,000 VACCINE doses against Covid-19 were administered in Ireland in January, with 50,900 people vaccinated in the last week of the month. 

199,800 doses of the vaccine were administered during January, according to figures from the HSE.

At the start of January, Minister for Health Donnelly said that Ireland would deliver around 240,000 vaccines during the first six weeks of the year.

Between 25 and 31 January, 50,900 people received a vaccine dose, most of which were second doses.

43,000 frontline healthcare workers received their second dose in the last week and are now fully vaccinated, alongside 1,500 who were given their first dose.

In long-term residential care facilities, 3,800 first doses and 2,600 second doses were administered in the last week of January.

Donnelly said the rollout was “thanks to the on-going efforts of our brilliant vaccination teams, the Ambulance Service, the Defence Forces and many others right across the HSE”.

The first priority groups to receive vaccines were people aged 65 and older who live in long-term care facilities and frontline healthcare workers.

Vaccines for people aged 85 and older, who are in the next priority group, are due to begin soon in February.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Guidance from the HSE says that people aged 85 and older will be contacted by their GP when a vaccine is available.

Updates on the number of people vaccinated in Ireland are currently being provided by the HSE twice a week.

The HSE said on Friday that it should be in a position to provide daily updates “in the next week or two” as several TDs raised concerns over the need for more timely figures.

The HSE’s vaccination lead David Walsh said he was aware daily figures are “of great concern” and that the HSE was “working towards that”.

 “We’ve been working in quite a difficult environments across long-term care and hospital settings, which weren’t set up for the system, and we’re still trying to catch up with that element of it,” he said.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (21)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie