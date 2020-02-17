Over €25,000 worth of drugs discovered at Dublin Mail Centre

DRUGS WORTH MORE than €25,000, and disguised in packaging marked as children’s toys, have been seized at the Dublin Mail Centre.

Revenue officers, with the help of detector dog Bailey seized 1.2kg of herbal cannabis and 20g of cocaine with an estimated street value of €25,400. The illegal drugs were discovered in four parcels, which originated in the US and the UK.

Three of the parcels, which contained herbal cannabis, were declared as ‘Vintage Tommy’, ‘Hot Wheels toy car’ and ‘Forever21 Woman’s Coat’.

The fourth parcel, containing cocaine, was concealed in a pair of ‘Nike Air Max’. All parcels were destined for an address in Dublin.

Detector dog Bailey Source: Cox, Sarah

The seizure was part of an ongoing operation targeting the importation, supply and sale of illegal tobacco products in the shadow economy.

If businesses or members of the public have information regarding smuggling, they are asked to contact Revenue on the confidential phone line 1800 295 295.