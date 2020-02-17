This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 17 February, 2020
Over €25,000 worth of drugs discovered at Dublin Mail Centre

The seizures were made with the help of detector dog Bailey.

By Conor McCrave Monday 17 Feb 2020, 6:09 PM
1 hour ago 7,446 Views 13 Comments
Concealed package of cocaine inside a pair of runners.
Image: Revenue
Image: Revenue

DRUGS WORTH MORE than €25,000, and disguised in packaging marked as children’s toys, have been seized at the Dublin Mail Centre. 

Revenue officers, with the help of detector dog Bailey seized 1.2kg of herbal cannabis and 20g of cocaine with an estimated street value of €25,400. The illegal drugs were discovered in four parcels, which originated in the US and the UK. 

Three of the parcels, which contained herbal cannabis, were declared as ‘Vintage Tommy’, ‘Hot Wheels toy car’ and ‘Forever21 Woman’s Coat’. 

The fourth parcel, containing cocaine, was concealed in a pair of ‘Nike Air Max’. All parcels were destined for an address in Dublin. 

Bailey (1) Detector dog Bailey Source: Cox, Sarah

The seizure was part of an ongoing operation targeting the importation, supply and sale of illegal tobacco products in the shadow economy. 

If businesses or members of the public have information regarding smuggling, they are asked to contact Revenue on the confidential phone line 1800 295 295. 

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

