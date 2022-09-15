27 people in court over dozens of crimes targeting businesses in north Dublin

22 MEN AND five women will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice today charged with 37 alleged offences of theft, criminal damage and burglary affecting businesses in north Dublin.

The charges were brought following an operation by gardaí from Clontarf, Howth and Raheny garda stations focusing on business and retail outlets that were victims of crime.

Investigators identified people who allegedly committed crimes within the garda district and reassessed historical reports of crimes to identify suspects in retail settings.

The probe resulted in 27 people being charged with 37 alleged offences arising from 29 incidents where businesses were the victims of crimes.

A total of 15 of the incidents occurred in the Clontarf Sub District, 11 took place in the Raheny Sub District and three were in the Howth Sub District.

Superintendent David Kennedy said: “This operation focuses on increased collaboration and cooperation with the business community in Raheny, Clontarf and Howth through increased engagement with Raheny Business Association.

“Ultimately, this approach will promote crime awareness and enhance our relationships with the business community in the J District.

“I encourage all businesses to continue to report criminal matters to An Garda Síochána and to continue to work collaboratively with us in the detection and prevention of crimes against the retail sector,” Kennedy concluded.