#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Sunday 9 January 2022
Advertisement

32-year-old man appears in court charged with murder of pensioner in Lisdoonvarna

Thomas Lorigan, of no fixed abode, appeared at a special sitting of Ennis District Court on Saturday.

By Gordon Deegan Sunday 9 Jan 2022, 7:36 AM
1 hour ago 4,704 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5649626
File photo of Ennis District Court.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
File photo of Ennis District Court.
File photo of Ennis District Court.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

A 32-YEAR-OLD man appeared in court on Saturday charged with murder following the discovery of a man’s body at a home in Lisdoonvarna, Co Clare on Friday.

At a special sitting of Ennis District Court at 9.25pm on Saturday night, Thomas Lorigan of no fixed abode appeared charged with the murder of John O’Neill (78) at St Brendan’s Rd, Lisdoonvarna at an unknown time on 6 or 7 January.

Giving evidence of arrest, charge and caution at Ennis Garda Station at 8.03pm on Saturday evening, Dt Sgt John Farmer of Kilrush Garda Station told the court that when cautioned and charged, Lorigan said ‘no comment’.

Insp Helen Costello told the court that the Garda application was to remand Lorigan in custody and that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had directed a trial on indictment.

Solicitor for Lorigan, Shiofra Hassett asked that he be psychiatrically assessed while on remand in prison.

Judge Marie Keane remanded Lorigan to Limerick Prison and directed that it be noted on the warrant that Lorigan consented to being transferred to Cloverhill prison where he will be automatically psychiatrically assessed.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Judge Keane granted legal aid to Hassett to represent Lorigan in the case.

Judge Keane remanded Lorigan in custody to appear via video-link from prison at Ennis District Court on Wednesday next.

About the author:

About the author
Gordon Deegan

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie