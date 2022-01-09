32-year-old man appears in court charged with murder of pensioner in Lisdoonvarna

A 32-YEAR-OLD man appeared in court on Saturday charged with murder following the discovery of a man’s body at a home in Lisdoonvarna, Co Clare on Friday.

At a special sitting of Ennis District Court at 9.25pm on Saturday night, Thomas Lorigan of no fixed abode appeared charged with the murder of John O’Neill (78) at St Brendan’s Rd, Lisdoonvarna at an unknown time on 6 or 7 January.

Giving evidence of arrest, charge and caution at Ennis Garda Station at 8.03pm on Saturday evening, Dt Sgt John Farmer of Kilrush Garda Station told the court that when cautioned and charged, Lorigan said ‘no comment’.

Insp Helen Costello told the court that the Garda application was to remand Lorigan in custody and that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had directed a trial on indictment.

Solicitor for Lorigan, Shiofra Hassett asked that he be psychiatrically assessed while on remand in prison.

Judge Marie Keane remanded Lorigan to Limerick Prison and directed that it be noted on the warrant that Lorigan consented to being transferred to Cloverhill prison where he will be automatically psychiatrically assessed.

Judge Keane granted legal aid to Hassett to represent Lorigan in the case.

Judge Keane remanded Lorigan in custody to appear via video-link from prison at Ennis District Court on Wednesday next.