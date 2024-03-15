EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the give biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #OVAL OFFICE: President Biden accepted the Taoiseach’s call for Gaza ceasefire “as soon as possible”.

2. #8 MARCH: Polling clerk allegedly tried to deny vote to black Irish person during last week’s referendums.

3. #MEAV DOYLE: Victim of ex-Garda Mark Doyle said it’s time Ireland “did better for our women“.

4. #DUBLIN: Gardaí are probing a potential gangland link after man attacked on O’Connell St by masked assailants.

5. #TWO STARS: The Journal’s Carl Kinsella reviewed Irish Wish. He thought that it may be so bad, that it’s good.