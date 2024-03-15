Advertisement
GOOD EVENING

The 5 at 5 Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

381
50 minutes ago

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the give biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #OVAL OFFICE: President Biden accepted the Taoiseach’s call for Gaza ceasefire “as soon as possible”.

2. #8 MARCH: Polling clerk allegedly tried to deny vote to black Irish person during last week’s referendums.

3. #MEAV DOYLE: Victim of ex-Garda Mark Doyle said it’s time Ireland “did better for our women“.

4. #DUBLIN: Gardaí are probing a potential gangland link after man attacked on O’Connell St by masked assailants.

5. #TWO STARS: The Journal’s Carl Kinsella reviewed Irish Wish. He thought that it may be so bad, that it’s good.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Muiris O'Cearbhaill
muiris@thejournal.ie
@muirisoc
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags