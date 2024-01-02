EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #JAPAN: Five people died after a plane collision at Haneda Airport in Japan earlier today.
Advertisement
2. #RYAN’S RETURN: After six months off the air, Tubridy is more Tubridy than ever before.
3. #CARS: Most cars registered in 2023 fuelled by petrol or diesel, despite large rise in new electric cars.
4. #GAZA: Fighting in Gaza rages on, as Israel prepares to defend genocide claim
5. #DAFT REPORT: Just over 11,000 homes are available to buy in Ireland as prices continue to rise.
have your say