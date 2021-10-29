#Open journalism No news is bad news

The 5 at 5: Friday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Adam Daly Friday 29 Oct 2021, 4:55 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CHILD CRUELTY: A married couple have been convicted of the neglect and cruelty of their daughter who has been left dependent on carers for the rest of her life after suffering catastrophic brain damage.

2. #DAVID TWEED: Former Ireland rugby international David Tweed has died in a road crash in Co Antrim. He was 61.

3. #STONEYBATTER: Housing activists occupying a site in Stoneybatter, Dublin, are planning a clean-up operation on Sunday following an attempted eviction on Wednesday.

4. #FINAL CHAPTER: Chapters bookstore in Dublin is to close its doors next year after 40 years in business,.

5. #OLD KIDS IN TOWN: Eagles have announced a Dublin date as part of their European stadium tour next year.

