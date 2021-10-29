Eagles to play Aviva Stadium next summer

EAGLES HAVE ANNOUNCED a Dublin date as part of their European stadium tour next year.

Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B Schmit, Vince Gill and Deacon Frey will play the Aviva Stadium on Friday 24 June 2022.

Tickets for the tour celebrating 50 years of the legendary band go on sale Thursday 11 November at 9am.

The European tour kicks on 17 June in the Netherlands at Arnhem’s, Gelredome Stadium, before making stops at Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium, Edinburgh’s BT Murrayfield Stadium and Dublin’s Aviva Stadium before closing at London’s BST Hyde Park.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will be joined by special guests, Little Big Town during their Dublin date.

Tickets for the gig will be covered by new ticket touting legislation that bans the resale of tickets to live events, matches and concerts at a price above their face value.

Events must meet two criteria for the law to apply: the venue in which it is held must hold at least 1,000 paying customers, and the event organiser must be of the “reasonable opinion” that the event will be of sufficient demand that it will give rise to the secondary selling of tickets.

However, it was confirmed earlier this week that all ticketed events in the Dublin 4 arena will be designated as such an event.

Summer 2022 is sharing up to be a busy one for the Aviva with Westlife set to kick off their Wild Dreams tour there on 8 July.