The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #STRIKE: Around 37,000 nurses and midwives are engaging in their third day of strike action in a dispute over pay and staffing levels.

2. #AUSTRALIA: A woman from Mayo has died following a car crash near Melbourne in Australia.

3. #BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May has been told the European Union will not reopen negotiations on the Brexit withdrawal agreement.

4. #REDDIT: An online forum featuring images of Irish women shared without their consent has been shut down.

5. #WEATHER: Storm Erik is set to hit Ireland tomorrow with “damaging gusts” of up to 130 km/h.