Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 30 April, 2019
Advertisement
The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Cormac Fitzgerald Tuesday 30 Apr 2019, 5:01 PM
49 minutes ago 1,146 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4613371
Image: Shutterstock/Chernenko Maria
Image: Shutterstock/Chernenko Maria

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ANA KRIEGEL: The body of Ana Kriegel (14) was discovered in an abandoned farmhouse naked with a ligature around her neck, her trial heard today.  

2. #WATERFORD: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he’s seen ‘no evidence’ for the ‘strange story’ relating to claims about decomposing bodies at University Hospital Waterford.

3. #GRA: Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has rejected claims that he is negligent and that gardaí are poorly resourced at the Garda Representative Association (GRA) annual delegate conference.

4. #COUP: Venezuela’s opposition leader and self-proclaimed acting president Juan Guaido has announced that troops have joined his campaign to oust Nicolas Maduro.

5. #ACID ATTACK: A teenage boy is being treated for serious injuries in a Cork hospital after a chemical was thrown on his face in Co Waterford.

