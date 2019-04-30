This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 30 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Justice Minister rejects claim he's been 'negligent', says gardaí have 'record resources'

Flanagan said he will be meeting with the Garda Commissioner later today about the situation with feuding gangs in Drogheda.

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 30 Apr 2019, 12:36 PM
40 minutes ago 1,644 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4612346
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

JUSTICE MINISTER CHARLIE Flanagan has rejected claims that he is negligent and that gardaí are poorly resourced.

As the Garda Representative Association (GRA) annual delegate conference started in Killarney, Co Kerry, this morning, Damien McCarthy, who represents rank-and-file members in Dublin South Central, criticised the minister’s attitude towards garda resources.

He described the failure to address the problems with the garda budget and resources as “negligent”. McCarthy also said Commissioner Drew Harris’ decision to reduce the intake of new recruits this year from eight hundred to six hundred was “mind boggling.”

Speaking to reporters at the conference, Flanagan said there are “record resources for the gardaí under the current budget – €1.76 billion”.

He said from his discussions with garda management and rank-and-file members he was satisfied and he wants to see the money “wisely and efficiently spent”.

We have a total of 300 new vehicles coming on stream this year over 10% of which have already been purchased in the early part of the year. By the end of the year we’ll have 300 new vehicles. I’m satisfied that we’re rolling out state of the art ICT equipment. I’m committed as Minister for Justice to supporting the gardaí in their endeavours.

The minister’s speech to delegates was met with polite applause, in keeping with the usual response given to ministerial speeches at the annual conference.

GRA President Jim Mulligan pointed out to the minister in his own speech that rank-and-file gardaí will be central to the change he and the Commissioner want to see in the force. 

“Being a police officer in 2019 places huge responsibility on the shoulders of GRA members,” he said.

Mulligan said his members are “weary” of hearing grand ideas that the State does not have the money to make a reality and they have “yet to see tangible changes to improve their working conditions”.

He described his members as “brave and decent people”, adding that “some of our colleagues have paid the ultimate price”.

Gang violence in Drogheda

The minister today also addressed crime in Drogheda, after an escalation of a gang feud in the town. 

In one night at the weekend there were three petrol bomb attacks on houses. There was extensive damage to one of the properties but no one was injured in any of the incidents.

Flanagan said he was “very concerned about” this escalation of crime in Drogheda. He will be meeting Garda Commissioner Drew Harris about the situation later today.

Flanagan was pressed on his claim about checkpoints taking place in the town yesterday and about the Emergency Response Unit being deployed to the area – gardaí have said this was not the case. 

“Well I would be very keen to review this issue with the Garda Commissioner in order to ensure every effort is made to put a stop to the crime, lawlessness and most unacceptable behaviour on the streets of Drogheda,” he said. 

Commissioner Harris will address delegates at the conference this afternoon. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie