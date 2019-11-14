The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CHAOS: Irish students on study abroad programmes in Hong Kong have been asked to return home by Irish universities after violent pro-democracy protests spilled over onto university campuses.

2. #SWING GATE: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has strongly hinted that Maria Bailey will be taken off the ticket for the next general election, stating that the “democratic will of the constituency should be respected.

3. #CASTLEBLAYNEY: Three people have been hospitalised following a collision involving a bus and a truck in Co Monaghan.

4. #QIH: Three people have been arrested in relation to the abduction and kidnap of Quinn Industrial Holdings director Kevin Lunney.

5. #ACTIVE SHOOTER: Police in California are responding to reports of an active shooter at Saugus High School, Santa Clarita.