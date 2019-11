N2, outside Castleblayney, Co Monaghan

THREE PEOPLE HAVE been hospitalised following a collision involving a bus and a truck in Co Monaghan.

The incident happened on the N2, outside Castleblayney at the Ballybay turnoff.

Emergency services are currently at the scene of the crash.

Three people have been taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The road is currently blocked in both directions.

Gardaí are advising motorists to divert via the Old N2 road.