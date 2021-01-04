The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #COVID: The daily number of confirmed Covid-19 cases could increase in the coming days to 7,000, the HSE CEO Paul Reid has said, noting that transmission levels are now “rampant”.
2. #SCHOOLS: The government will decide on Wednesday about the planned reopening of schools next week, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said.
3. #VACCINE: The EU Medicines watchdog said it could decide later today whether to authorise Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine, bringing forward the date from Wednesday.
4. #VACCINATIONS: 35,000 people in Ireland are expected to receive the first Covid-19 vaccine dose this week, it was announced.
5. #UK: Scotland is to impose a nationwide coronavirus lockdown for the rest of January because of a surge in cases, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to make a televised announcement at 8pm about increased restrictions in England.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS