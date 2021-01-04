#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Monday 4 January 2021
Advertisement

The 5 at 5: Monday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Órla Ryan Monday 4 Jan 2021, 4:58 PM
37 minutes ago 2,820 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5315797
Image: Shutterstock/cynoclub
Image: Shutterstock/cynoclub

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #COVID: The daily number of confirmed Covid-19 cases could increase in the coming days to 7,000, the HSE CEO Paul Reid has said, noting that transmission levels are now “rampant”.

2. #SCHOOLS: The government will decide on Wednesday about the planned reopening of schools next week, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said.

3. #VACCINE: The EU Medicines watchdog said it could decide later today whether to authorise Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine, bringing forward the date from Wednesday.

4. #VACCINATIONS: 35,000 people in Ireland are expected to receive the first Covid-19 vaccine dose this week, it was announced.

5. #UK: Scotland is to impose a nationwide coronavirus lockdown for the rest of January because of a surge in cases, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to make a televised announcement at 8pm about increased restrictions in England.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie