The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #COVID: The daily number of confirmed Covid-19 cases could increase in the coming days to 7,000, the HSE CEO Paul Reid has said, noting that transmission levels are now “rampant”.

2. #SCHOOLS: The government will decide on Wednesday about the planned reopening of schools next week, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said.

3. #VACCINE: The EU Medicines watchdog said it could decide later today whether to authorise Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine, bringing forward the date from Wednesday.

4. #VACCINATIONS: 35,000 people in Ireland are expected to receive the first Covid-19 vaccine dose this week, it was announced.

5. #UK: Scotland is to impose a nationwide coronavirus lockdown for the rest of January because of a surge in cases, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to make a televised announcement at 8pm about increased restrictions in England.