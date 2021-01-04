Dr Ronan Glynn: 'We all need to act as if it's March 2020'

THE DEPUTY CHIEF Medical Officer has urged people to cut all but necessary contacts, work from home if possible and “act as if it’s March 2020″ due to the current Covid-19 situation in Ireland.

Dr Ronan Glynn said that sticking to the “letter of the guidance” is no longer sufficient, people need to instead “stick to the spirit” to keep themselves and others safe.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Six One News yesterday, Dr Glynn said: “We all need to act as one now and we all need to act as if it’s March 2020, unfortunately, once again. I know that’s a very difficult message but it’s one that people really need to hear tonight.

There’s no benefit to speculating about how bad things could get, things are bad enough as things currently stand.

“Tonight there are nearly 700 families across the country that have people in hospital, there are 60 families across the country that have people in critical care.”

Yesterday an additional 4,962 cases of Covid-19 and seven deaths were confirmed in Ireland.

In September, Dr Glynn advised people to cut their close contacts in half.

He said last night that people should “cut their contacts to all but those that are absolutely essential over the coming week”.

“I know there have been many occasions where we have said the next five days, the next seven days, the next ten days is a really critical period, but that has never been more true than it is as I stand here tonight,” Dr Glynn said.

He advised people to focus on the next couple of days, adding that “it is within our power to turn this around”.

“We believe it’s essential that employers facilitate employees insofar as is possible in working from home,” he said.

We need every sector, every organisation, every community to look at the figures, in particular to look at the very concerning figures in our hospitals and critical care. Those numbers have doubled in less than a week.

“There are many people listening to this programme who are infected and who unfortunately will end up in hospital in the coming days, but we need to do all we can to ensure that as few further people as possible get infected.

“To do that we need every single person across the country to act as if they’re infectious, to cut their contacts.”

He said that “in particular” people with medical conditions and older people should “stay at home if at all possible”.

ICU capacity

The vice president of the Intensive Care Society and consultant at Beaumont Hospital, Alan Gaffney, said the ICU community in Ireland is “very concerned at the moment”.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, he said: “The problem at the moment of course is that we’re in the middle of the usual winter surge so our occupancy rate in ICU is around 87-90% which wouldn’t be unusual for this time of year.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“But of course in this situation we have trends that are certainly moving in the wrong direction and, in fact, we had 12 admissions to ICU in the last 24 hours.”

The Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said last night that this is a “critical time”.

“We are seeing a really significant surge in infection, which is leading to a very rapid increase in both hospitalisations and admissions to critical care units,” he said.

“This is not only unsustainable for the healthcare system, but also a deeply concerning level of preventable sickness and suffering that we must work together to address as quickly as possible.”